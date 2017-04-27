Alex Jones aims his fire at ‘globalist Democrats’ Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

Alex Jones of InfoWars.com (Screen capture)

Conspiracy theorist and InfoWars.com provocateur Alex Jones released a video on Thursday in which he decried President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner as being responsible for the softening of Trump’s hardline nationalist agenda.

“We did not elect Ivanka Trump to be the 45th president of the United States,” said Jones, according to the Daily Beast.

In a Facebook video he shot while driving, Jones said, “I think she’s talented, she’s beautiful, I think the dresses she wears, the clothing line are cool. I have nothing against her personally. Or Jared Kushner, but we didn’t elect him to be president either. He’s a Democrat, his dad went to prison for fraud, his 666 building’s going sideways.”

Jones has faced a difficult few weeks with details going public from his acrimonious child custody battle with his ex-wife, including that he has been diagnosed with Narcissistic Personality Disorder, that he stripped off his clothes during family counseling sessions, that he forgot key details of his children’s lives during a divorce deposition and — perhaps most damagingly — a contention from his attorney that Jones doesn’t believe any of the far-flung tales he spins on his radio and internet shows, but is actually a “performance artist.”

Earlier this week, Jones and InfoWars got sued by Chobani yogurt over fabricated stories about the company that Jones has told on the air. Jones has accused the company’s Turkish-American CEO Hamdi Ulukuya of being a sexual predator.

In his Thursday video, Jones made no mention of the lawsuit or his custody fight, but continued to rail against Ivanka Trump’s cosmopolitanism and willingness to associate with “globalists” like German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“She’s over there in Germany with Merkel who opened the borders up for all the Islamisists [sic],” Jones continues in the video. “She says for women we should let refugees in. And that her dad’s wrong and she wants him to change his mind. What?”

