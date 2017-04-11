Jimmy Kimmel nails United over passenger ‘re-accommodation’: Why do we tolerate this ‘corporate BS’ from airlines

Jimmy Kimmel (Photo: Screen capture)

The news of the doctor forcibly removed by United Airlines has gone not just viral but nuclear. Yet, CEO Oscar Munoz seems tone deaf in the wake of the brutality that was caught on video by multiple passengers disgusted by the act.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t believe the CEO would respond with such a callous statement.

“I apologize for having to re-accommodate these customers,” Munoz said via Twitter. “Our team is moving with a sense of urgency to work with the authorities and conduct our own detailed review of what happened,” he said. “We are also reaching out to this passenger to talk directly to him and further address and resolve this situation.”

“He said, re-accommodate,” Kimmel said laughing. “This is like how we re-accommodated el Chapo out of Mexico. That is such sanitized, say-nothing, take no responsibility, corporate BS-speak. I don’t know how the guy that sent that tweet didn’t just vomit when he typed it out.”

He went on to say he couldn’t understand how it even happens that United overbooked its flight. “They almost certainly could have gotten more people if they offered more money,” he continued. “Maybe they could give a travel voucher or $1,000 or $5,000 or $100,000. Who cares? It’s not the passenger’s fault if you sold too many seats on your plane. They bought — can you imagine this happening in any other industry?”

He wondered what this would look like if it happened at Applebee’s, where a person sits down, orders their food and 20 minutes later the server comes over to forcefully remove a customer because another party was coming in.

“You’d never go to Applebee’s again, right?” Kimmel asked his audience. “But that’s the thing, right? We don’t do that with airlines. The next time we book a flight, it doesn’t matter if it’s Delta, United or American if any one of those flights is $1 less than the other one, that’s the one we’ll book.”

He then showed a mock-commercial from United in which a flight attendant says, “You do what we say, when we say and we won’t have a problem. Capiche? If we say you fly, you fly. If not, tough sh*t.”

Watch the full video below: