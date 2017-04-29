Social media sh*tstorm descends on Fox News over ‘deeply, ludicrously, egregiously dishonest’ tweets

'Corrected' Fox News graphic about unemployment (Twitter.com)

On Saturday Fox News posted a set of graphics on Twitter meant to demonstrate what an excellent job President Donald Trump has been doing on the economy compared to where the administration of former Pres. Barack Obama was at his first 100 days.

According to TheHill.com, the graphics failed to mention, however, that current economic numbers are actually holdovers from Pres. Obama’s administration and that at this point in 2009 at Obama’s 100 days marker the economy was still bloodied and staggering from the 2008 global financial crash.

Jobless rate after first 3 months: Trump vs. Obama vs. Bush vs. Clinton. pic.twitter.com/EUTEseJyTj — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 29, 2017

Jobs added during first 2 months – Trump vs. Obama vs. Bush vs. Clinton. pic.twitter.com/W7AXoDerVu — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 29, 2017

First 100 days GDP – Real economic growth after first 3 months: Trump vs. Obama vs. Bush vs. Clinton. pic.twitter.com/YYehhSsBxH — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 29, 2017

“Obama came into office during the recession of 2009, beginning his term with an unemployment rate of 7.8 percent in January 2009, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate peaked at 10 percent in October 2009 and began to fall shortly after, hitting 4.8 percent when Obama left office in January 2017,” wrote Brandon Carter.

Carter also pointed out that while a White House web page boasts of adding over 500,000 jobs to the economy under Pres. Trump, but CNN found that analysis included jobs added in January, a month when Trump was only in office for 11 days.

Furthermore, Fox News praised the rate of economic growth under Pres. Trump, but the first quarter GDP growth in 2017 has actually been the weakest of the last four years.

Social media users were quick to upbraid the network, which has come under heavy fire recently for the sexual abuse of employees, racist business practices and which is now under federal investigation that has expanded to include the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

This is deeply, ludicrously, egregiously dishonest. Unemployment after 100 days is still mostly the consequence of the previous admin. https://t.co/K9IKbpNnri — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) April 29, 2017

Either @FoxNews thinks this tweet proves the opposite of what it proves or @FoxNews thinks its viewers are as stupid as the rest of us do. pic.twitter.com/oVcfD2t1gj — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) April 29, 2017

Somewhat strange to see Fox News argue that the terms of Republican Presidents coincide with high unemployment https://t.co/TEcVjiX6hO — Mazel Tov Cocktail (@AdamSerwer) April 29, 2017

Fox News is as bad at Sean Spicer's job as he is https://t.co/MEx9B3WwmJ — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) April 29, 2017

@FoxNews This is a bad tweet. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 29, 2017

Imagine how much contempt and disrespect Fox News must have for their own viewers to show them this. https://t.co/YoygrBT5w2 — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) April 29, 2017