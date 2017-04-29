Quantcast

Social media sh*tstorm descends on Fox News over ‘deeply, ludicrously, egregiously dishonest’ tweets

David Ferguson

29 Apr 2017 at 20:04 ET                   
'Corrected' Fox News graphic about unemployment (Twitter.com)

On Saturday Fox News posted a set of graphics on Twitter meant to demonstrate what an excellent job President Donald Trump has been doing on the economy compared to where the administration of former Pres. Barack Obama was at his first 100 days.

According to TheHill.com, the graphics failed to mention, however, that current economic numbers are actually holdovers from Pres. Obama’s administration and that at this point in 2009 at Obama’s 100 days marker the economy was still bloodied and staggering from the 2008 global financial crash.

“Obama came into office during the recession of 2009, beginning his term with an unemployment rate of 7.8 percent in January 2009, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate peaked at 10 percent in October 2009 and began to fall shortly after, hitting 4.8 percent when Obama left office in January 2017,” wrote Brandon Carter.

Carter also pointed out that while a White House web page boasts of adding over 500,000 jobs to the economy under Pres. Trump, but CNN found that analysis included jobs added in January, a month when Trump was only in office for 11 days.

Furthermore, Fox News praised the rate of economic growth under Pres. Trump, but the first quarter GDP growth in 2017 has actually been the weakest of the last four years.

Social media users were quick to upbraid the network, which has come under heavy fire recently for the sexual abuse of employees, racist business practices and which is now under federal investigation that has expanded to include the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

