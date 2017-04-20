Tomi Lahren demands judge hold Glenn Beck in contempt for ‘public smear campaign’

Tomi Lahren responds to criticism on June 30, 2016. (Facebook)

Fallen conservative star Tomi Lahren came after former employer Glenn Beck once again after Beck did an interview with The Daily Caller Thursday that allegedly attacked her.

The Dallas Morning News reported Lahren is furious after a story titled “EXCLUSIVE: The Inside Story Of How Tomi Lahren Flamed Out At The Blaze” went up on the conservative news site Thursday.

The judge ordered both sides not to publicly attack each other and Lahren is demanding the judge hold Beck in contempt of court for speaking out.

“It took no less than 48 hours for [Beck and The Blaze] to violate this Court’s order,” the filing from Lahren’s attorneys said. “This Court should immediately get to the bottom of what appears to be a very transparent attempt at a public smear campaign by Defendants.”

Lahren is suing Beck and The Blaze for wrongful termination but The Blaze has said Lahren was not fired and is still receiving a paycheck. She was suspended and then ultimately banned after attacking conservatives for not being consistent in their belief that small government should also apply to abortion rights.