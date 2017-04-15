Quantcast

White supremacist caught on video sucker-punching woman Berkeley protester faces calls for arrest

David Ferguson

15 Apr 2017 at 22:49 ET                   
White supremacist and 'Identity Europa' head Nathan Damigo in Berkeley, CA (Twitter.com)

A notorious white supremacist got caught on camera sucker-punching a woman in the melee that erupted on Saturday in Berkeley, CA between pro- and anti-Trump demonstrators.

Nathan Damigo of white nationalist group Identity Europa was identified by multiple witnesses as the man seen in a viral video lunging at an unsuspecting woman with dreadlocks and viciously punching her before she had a chance to react.

As video of the assault spread, Twitter users called for Damigo’s arrest.

The man punching the woman in the video is dressed the same and carrying the same cross-body shoulder bag as Damigo in posed photos from the march.

Even billionaire Mark Cuban tweeted that Damigo should face charges.

Damigo is an Iraq War veteran and convicted felon who was released from prison in 2014 after serving five years for armed robbery. Damigo drunkenly pulled a gun on a cab driver, erroneously believing the man was Iraqi, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

He is currently unemployed, living on a family compound in Oakdale, CA.

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
