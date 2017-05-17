Here’s how Roger Stone might be setting up Trump’s legal defense with Alzheimer’s denials

Roger Stone (YouTube)

Longtime Trump pal Roger Stone is accusing the president’s enemies of making up claims about Alzheimer’s disease — but “Young Turk” Cenk Uygur thinks that’s a ploy intended as a legal defense.

Whispers about Trump’s possible mental decline or cognitive impairment have been growing louder, and a viral video claims to show evidence the president is suffering from the onset of Alzheimer’s disease.

Sources say White House staff members are beginning to talk openly about their increasing concerns that Trump shows signs of early dementia. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) May 16, 2017

Stone denounced those claims in a video discussion with InforWars founder Alex Jones, but Uygur thinks he’s building a legal defense for the president.

“They are going to claim that Donald Trump has Alzheimer’s,” Stone says in the video, “and that is the source of his insanity.”

Uygur said Stone — who is under investigation for his alleged ties to Russia — had actually brought those online rumors into the political mainstream with his denial.

“I’m paying attention very, very carefully, and I had not seen Alzheimer’s until Roger Stone said it,” Uygur said.

He described the tactic by the notorious political dirty trickster as a “classic Roger Stone move,” because the idea that “Trump is losing his mind” could be used to explain his actions with Russia.

“They have begun to set up his legal defense,” Uygur said.