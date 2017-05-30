Spicer’s Tuesday press briefing was Trump-directed ‘middle finger’ to the media: White House insider

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (Screen cap).

President Donald Trump sent out Sean Spicer to give today’s press briefing as a “middle finger” to the White House press corps.

“Spicer wanted to do it, and Trump was good with it. I’m not sure how often he’ll do it from now on, but today was to give the middle finger to you guys.” a Republican close to the White House told Politico.

The perception of White House reporters was not flattering for the embattled White House, Politico reported that, “the strain on the man who has to explain it all showed during a combative briefing on Tuesday.”

Spicer’s combative press briefing occurred the same day as the resignation of Michael Dubke as White House Communications Director.

“He derided the press as ‘fake news,’ excoriated the use of anonymous sources, and defended the president’s dissemination of a story that relied on a single, unidentified source. At one point, he scolded Peter Baker, the New York Times chief White House correspondent, for shaking his head,” Politico published. “And, when he abruptly ended the briefing, he left the stage to angry shouts and continued questions from the assembled press.”

Earlier today, Raw Story reported the White House issued a bizarre statement touting Trump’s “magnetic personality” that “exudes positive energy.”

“President Trump has a magnetic personality and exudes positive energy, which is infectious to those around him,” the statement from White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks read. “He has an unparalleled ability to communicate with people, whether he is speaking to a room of three or an arena of 30,000. He has built great relationships throughout his life and treats everyone with respect. He is brilliant with a great sense of humor … and an amazing ability to make people feel special and aspire to be more than even they thought possible.”

Even Fox News host Shep Smith blistered white House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Tuesday afternoon for refusing to put the bombshell Jared Kushner contacts with the Russia story to rest.

Spicer was publicly humiliated by the president on Trump’s recent oversea visit.

Watch the video below: