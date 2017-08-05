‘All pics of Bolling are d*ck pics’: Internet mocks Eric Bolling for getting caught pulling an ‘Anthony Weiner’
Fox News host Eric Bolling got caught sending unsolicited photos of his genitalia to female colleagues at both his network as well as Fox Business News. After Bolling was relentless in attacking former Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-NY) for doing the same thing, the internet was not kind to Bolling.
Thus far, Fox News sexual harassment scandals include, but are not limited to, Roger Ailes, Bill O’Reilly, Steve Doocy, Bill Shine and Brian Kilmeade.
Check out the mockery below:
So now Eric Bolling is in trouble for sending sexts to female coworkers. I am watching the decades of R. pride just fall down#Fauxnews
— Thomas Miller (@TomMillze) August 5, 2017
It seems that the dick is on the other pichttps://t.co/mGc5ILxmCS
— (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) August 5, 2017
Not sure Eric Bolling peeps should be crying fake news if there are actual photos out there… that could end badly for Bolling's tiny penis
— (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) August 5, 2017
All pictures of Bolling are dick pics TBH https://t.co/z448ZMPr9T
— Zoey Bartlet-Young (@Zoey_Bartlet) August 5, 2017
WEINER: Where did you learn to do this stuff? BOLLING: You, alright? I learned it by watching you!
— Ozzie (@Jurj_Clooners) August 5, 2017
R u going to cover the Eric Bolling dick pic story?
— staywoke (@boyle_kathy) August 5, 2017
Eric Bolling & Dana Loesch doing a live performance of "Fisting the Night Away". #FistASong
— RepublicanNoMore (@fiskynut50) August 5, 2017
Eric Bolling "does not believe" he sent dick pics to female coworkers, but can't be sure because "that thing has a mind of its own."
— Paul Todd (@ptodd62) August 5, 2017
Why is Bolling texting his junk to Hannity?
— Bradley Greenburg (@BGinCHI) August 5, 2017
At Eric Bolling's home…
ERIC: Its a deep state plot to embarrass Trump by Soros funded leakers who hate Fox
WIFE: You cheated didn't you.
— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) August 5, 2017
Some guy just sent me a picture of a man's (his?) genitals to punish me for tweeting about Eric Bolling. Joke's on him.. I've seen 1 before!
— alexandra halaby (@iskandrah) August 5, 2017
I like his lawyers statement of Bolling being unaware of sending such pics. Um….yeah.
— Nudge (@The_Big_Nothin) August 5, 2017
Let he who is without sexts cast the first boner pic.
— doug mcnamara (@dougjmcn) August 5, 2017
If hypocrisy made of uranium this mother f***** will what is shine the the planet goes for Republicans & and Democrats also.
— Sam Francis (@samfrancis52) August 5, 2017
So, Eric Bolling a hypocrite. You don't say.
— Wayne (@Wayne1each) August 5, 2017
He was just pissed they had the same "Carlos Danger" pseudonym.
— Curtis Schilling (@FakeSchilling) August 5, 2017
Bolling is sick, too. And worse, a huge f'in hypocrite.
— Glenn Barnes (@gba05030190) August 5, 2017
Tlk about living in a glass house ♂️♂️♂️
— Larenzo Stokes (@Badhairjr) August 5, 2017
Eric Bolling sent unsolicited pics of male genitalia. Of course. Who in their right mind would ever ask a creep like him for dick pics?
— Egalitarian (@oregonvirginia) August 5, 2017