‘All pics of Bolling are d*ck pics’: Internet mocks Eric Bolling for getting caught pulling an ‘Anthony Weiner’

Sarah K. Burris

04 Aug 2017 at 22:01 ET                   

Fox News host Eric Bolling got caught sending unsolicited photos of his genitalia to female colleagues at both his network as well as Fox Business News. After Bolling was relentless in attacking former Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-NY) for doing the same thing, the internet was not kind to Bolling.

Thus far, Fox News sexual harassment scandals include, but are not limited to, Roger Ailes, Bill O’Reilly, Steve Doocy, Bill Shine and Brian Kilmeade.

Check out the mockery below:

