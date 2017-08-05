‘All pics of Bolling are d*ck pics’: Internet mocks Eric Bolling for getting caught pulling an ‘Anthony Weiner’

Fox News host Eric Bolling got caught sending unsolicited photos of his genitalia to female colleagues at both his network as well as Fox Business News. After Bolling was relentless in attacking former Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-NY) for doing the same thing, the internet was not kind to Bolling.

Thus far, Fox News sexual harassment scandals include, but are not limited to, Roger Ailes, Bill O’Reilly, Steve Doocy, Bill Shine and Brian Kilmeade.

Check out the mockery below:

So now Eric Bolling is in trouble for sending sexts to female coworkers. I am watching the decades of R. pride just fall down#Fauxnews — Thomas Miller (@TomMillze) August 5, 2017

It seems that the dick is on the other pichttps://t.co/mGc5ILxmCS — (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) August 5, 2017

Not sure Eric Bolling peeps should be crying fake news if there are actual photos out there… that could end badly for Bolling's tiny penis — (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) August 5, 2017

All pictures of Bolling are dick pics TBH https://t.co/z448ZMPr9T — Zoey Bartlet-Young (@Zoey_Bartlet) August 5, 2017

WEINER: Where did you learn to do this stuff? BOLLING: You, alright? I learned it by watching you! — Ozzie (@Jurj_Clooners) August 5, 2017

R u going to cover the Eric Bolling dick pic story? — staywoke (@boyle_kathy) August 5, 2017

Eric Bolling & Dana Loesch doing a live performance of "Fisting the Night Away". #FistASong — RepublicanNoMore (@fiskynut50) August 5, 2017

Eric Bolling "does not believe" he sent dick pics to female coworkers, but can't be sure because "that thing has a mind of its own." — Paul Todd (@ptodd62) August 5, 2017

Why is Bolling texting his junk to Hannity? — Bradley Greenburg (@BGinCHI) August 5, 2017

At Eric Bolling's home… ERIC: Its a deep state plot to embarrass Trump by Soros funded leakers who hate Fox

WIFE: You cheated didn't you. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) August 5, 2017

Some guy just sent me a picture of a man's (his?) genitals to punish me for tweeting about Eric Bolling. Joke's on him.. I've seen 1 before! — alexandra halaby (@iskandrah) August 5, 2017

I like his lawyers statement of Bolling being unaware of sending such pics. Um….yeah. — Nudge (@The_Big_Nothin) August 5, 2017

Let he who is without sexts cast the first boner pic. — doug mcnamara (@dougjmcn) August 5, 2017

If hypocrisy made of uranium this mother f***** will what is shine the the planet goes for Republicans & and Democrats also. — Sam Francis (@samfrancis52) August 5, 2017

So, Eric Bolling a hypocrite. You don't say. — Wayne (@Wayne1each) August 5, 2017

He was just pissed they had the same "Carlos Danger" pseudonym. — Curtis Schilling (@FakeSchilling) August 5, 2017

Bolling is sick, too. And worse, a huge f'in hypocrite. — Glenn Barnes (@gba05030190) August 5, 2017

Tlk about living in a glass house ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ — Larenzo Stokes (@Badhairjr) August 5, 2017