College Republicans president spotted in Charlottesville: ‘They have no proof that I’m a racist’

Washington State University College Republicans Pres. James Allsup (Twitter.com)

The president of Washington State University’s chapter of the College Republicans says that he’s being unfairly maligned after he was photographed participating in the white supremacist demonstrations in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.

KREM Channel 2’s Amanda Roley spoke to James Allsup after his photo was identified in the #GoodNightAltRight Twitter campaign, which circulated photos of the white supremacists — including neo-Nazi groups, the Ku Klux Klan and “truckloads of skinheads” — who converged on Charlottesville purportedly to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a municipal park.

The “Unite the Right” march quickly turned into a melee that ended with the death of a 32-year-old anti-fascist protester and the injury of at least 19 others after a 20-year-old neo-Nazi rammed his car into a group of counter-demonstrators.

Allsup — who has 14,000 Twitter followers and 145,000 YouTube subscribers — was identified in a tweet by the account @YesYoureRacist on Saturday night.

This is James Allsup — speaker at the alt-right rally, Wash State U. College Republicans president, and one of @bakedalaska's racist homies pic.twitter.com/tjDqnHb7YP — Yes, You're Racist (@YesYoureRacist) August 13, 2017

He told Channel 2 that he’s being smeared.

“They have no proof that I’m a racist,” Allsup said. “They are slandering me and that I’m racist without evidence because I talk about history and I talk about American politics.”

Allsup says he identifies as a “paleoconservative” and “right-wing libertarian,” not as white supremacist or alt-right, a term that he feels is a slur.

Allsup is just one of a number of men identified in the #GoodNightAltRight hashtag campaign. Cole White, 20, of Berkeley, CA was named by Twitter users and got fired by the hot dog chain Top Dog.

Peter Cvjetanovic, also 20, said the photos of him screaming Nazi slogans and waving a torch on the UVA campus are a misrepresentation and that he doesn’t see himself as the “angry racist” shown in the photos.