White nationalist website banished by host GoDaddy after vile post about Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer

Andrew Anglin wearing a 'Make America Great Again' hat to show his political support for Donald Trump -- via Wiki commons

A white nationalist website was told by hosting company GoDaddy to find a new home after the managing editor posted a vile column about Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer.

The 32-year old Heyer was killed on Saturday in Charlottesville after she was mowed down by a car driven by neo-Nazi James Alex Fields Jr. 19 other were also injured in the vehicular attack.

Sunday morning, Daily Stormer editor Andrew Anglin posted an attack on Heyer under the headline, “Heather Heyer: Woman Killed in Road Rage Incident was a Fat, Childless 32-year Old Slut.”

Notified of the offensive post, website hosting company GoDaddy informed Anglin on Twitter to find a new home within 24 hours before they pulled the plug.

“We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service,” GoDaddy said on its official Twitter page.

(Raw Story has not included a link to the post to avoid giving the Daily Stormer any traffic. We have included a screenshot of the offensive post below.)

Please see below: