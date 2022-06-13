‘Singularly unimpressive’: Bill Barr pans Dinesh D’Souza’s election-denying propaganda film

Former Attorney General Bill Barr gave a brutal film review for the movie "2,000 Mules" by Dinesh D’Souza during testimony before the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The film has been debunked by fact-checkers and was described by The New York Times as a repackaging of Trump's "big lie" of election fraud.

"The [Georgia Bureau of Investigation] was unimpressed with it and I was similarly unimpressed with it because I was holding my fire on that see what the photographic evidence was. I thought, well hell, if they have a lot of photographs of the same person dumping a lot of ballots in different boxes, that's hard to explain. So I wanted to see what the photographic evidence was."

"But the cell phone data is singularly unimpressive. Basically, if you take two million cell phones and figure out where they are physically in a big city like Atlanta or wherever, just by definition you're going to find that many hundreds of them have passed by and spent time in the vicinity of these boxes," he explained.

"It didn't establish widespread illegal harvesting," Barr noted.



"The other thing people don't understand is that it's not clear that even if you can show harvesting that that changes the results of the election, the courts are not going to throw outvotes and then figure out what votes were harvested and throw them out," he added.

Watch below or at this link.

2,000 Mules www.youtube.com




















