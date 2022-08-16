'2,000 Mules' star who promised to expose election fraud ejected from hotel afterparty for carrying a gun

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that Gregg Phillips — an elections conspiracy theorist who was featured prominently in far-right filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza's pseudo-documentary "2,000 Mules" — had planned to expose brand new evidence the 2020 presidential election was stolen, which he promised would be "10 times" bigger, but got himself ejected from the afterparty.

"On Saturday, Phillips vowed to finally release his information in front of a crowd of more than 100 conservative conspiracy theorists and influencers at an exclusive gathering he dubbed 'The Pit.' But what was meant to be Phillips’s moment of triumph ended in disaster, as police ushered Phillips from his own afterparty for bringing a gun and warned him not to return," reported Will Sommer. "Phillips’ ouster from his event marks the latest blunder for election-fraud conspiracy theorists. For Phillips and his organization, True the Vote, it’s yet another time they’ve tried and failed to prove election fraud."

"Phillips’ weekend initially went according to plan, with a rogue’s gallery of QAnon promoters and other far-right figures meeting at an 'undisclosed location' near Scottsdale, Arizona to hear Phillips’ much-hyped announcement. Dubbed 'The Ripcord,' as in Phillips’s constant threats to 'pulling the ripcord www' and releasing his purported evidence," the report continued. "The big reveal, however, turned out to be a massive flop, with Phillips merely directing his fans to a partially built website that appears to offer supporters a chance to pay money to see proof of election fraud."

At the afterparty at Hotel Valley Ho, Phillips was soon apprehended by hotel security for carrying a gun — which is legal in Arizona, but a violation of hotel policy and possibly also not allowed under the terms of the hotel's liquor license — and after he refused several requests to leave the party, was told to leave by police. This led to an argument in the parking lot, where supporters argued with police and hotel staff and claimed Phillips' Second Amendment rights were being violated.

The aftermath saw the QAnon community divided, with at least one user accusing Phillips on Telegram of ruining the party for everyone, and for bringing the cops to a site where many QAnon supporters may have been using drugs. Phillips hit back on Trump's social platform Truth Social, saying, “So you brought illegal drugs to the after party? Idiot.”



"2,000 Mules" claimed to have proven voter fraud in several key states by using cell phone data to identify 2,000 people who returned multiple times to the site of ballot drop boxes. However, this doesn't actually prove anyone was illegally delivering ballots, and the film has been roundly dismissed by experts, including Trump's own former attorney general William Barr.