CNN creates hilarious supercut of all times Trump said an elected official ‘couldn’t get elected dog catcher’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump on Tuesday upped his war of words with Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) by saying the two-term lawmaker “couldn’t get elected dog catcher.”
CNN has found, however, that this isn’t the first time Trump has accused people who have been elected to the senate of not being able to get elected as dog catchers.
In fact, the cable news network put together a lengthy supercut showing all the times Trump has used the “dog catcher” insult to attack his political rivals.
In addition to Corker, Trump has said that former Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) could not be elected to catch escaped or stray dogs in their home states.
Watch the video below.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion