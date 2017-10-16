‘Give up the ruse’: Conservative shreds Christians for cheering ‘the most faithless president in history’

In a blistering editorial in the Washington Post, conservative commentator Jennifer Rubin blasted the so-called Christians who turned out at the Value Voters Summit in Washington D.C. over the weekend to listen to a “faithless” Donald Trump among other conservative speakers.
According to Rubin, Christian attendees have sold their souls to support a “thrice-married, frequently accused misogynist who evidences not a single Christian virtue (e.g. humility, honesty, empathy, kindness, generosity).”
Rubin conceded that Trump has delivered some red meat for social conservatives, “… in the form of a Supreme Court justice appointment of their liking, a broad order to ban transgender people from the military and sweeping permission for employers to deny birth control as part of the health-care coverage they provide.”
She then noted the widely shared report that Trump mocks Vice President Mike Pence’s Christian background, asking visitors who met with the VP if Pence “makes them pray.”
“Mocking prayer? Denigrating the effort to overturn Roe v. Wade?” Rubin asked. “They’d be horrified if a Democrat came close to that sort of conduct. Does Trump believe these things, or is he merely willing to humiliate a devout Christian for his faith?”
“Trump knows that without the religious right, he’s politically dead,” Rubin continued. “There is little likelihood that he will cross them on a policy issue of any importance. Like the National Rifle Association, the religious right made a pact with someone who never evidenced any concern for their issues. So far, the gamble has paid off for both. Trump and Republicans remain the NRA’s poodles; Trump delights in fighting the culture wars.”
She then called out the attendees.
“Christian conservatives should give up the ruse — they’ve made a bargain with the most irreligious and faithless president in history, a man who holds what they value in contempt,” she lectured. “Their scam — that they and their candidates operate from some high, moral plane and are the true repositories of American values — should end with this president.”
“They are nothing more and nothing less than an anti-abortion, anti-gay lobby group that seeks to enlist government to impose their ideological positions on others. In short, they are what their critics have always claimed,” she concluded.
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Huckabee Sanders tries to spin Trump’s fallen soldier smear of Obama: He was just ‘stating a fact’
‘Complete bull’: CNN’s Cooper shoots down ‘blood and soil’ mantra resurrected by Charlottesville white supremacists
‘Unpatriotic’: Watch John McCain torch Trump and Bannon’s ‘half-baked nationalism’ during Liberty Medal speech
‘Casual bigotry and white supremacist rhetoric’: What I learned when I went undercover at a young conservatives boot camp
Disgraced evangelist Jim Bakker warns critics they will face God’s wrath for making fun of him
‘It’s a mystery’: Reporters tell MSNBC’s Ari Melber the White House refuses to say what Ivanka does
Former GOP Rep stuns: The Republic might be ‘safer if Democrats take over the House in 2018’
WATCH: Robert Reich destroys pro-Trump economist for lying about tax cuts ‘benefits’ to the middle class
The Trump-Russia probe could make Clinton president
Kaepernick’s ‘collusion’ lawsuit to be centered on Trump’s influence over NFL owners: report
‘Give up the ruse’: Conservative shreds Christians for cheering ‘the most faithless president in history’
16 Oct 2017 at 16:38 ET
In a blistering editorial in the Washington Post, conservative commentator Jennifer Rubin blasted the so-called Christians who turned out at the Value Voters Summit in Washington D.C. over the weekend to listen to a “faithless” Donald Trump among other conservative speakers.
According to Rubin, Christian attendees have sold their souls to support a “thrice-married, frequently accused misogynist who evidences not a single Christian virtue (e.g. humility, honesty, empathy, kindness, generosity).”
Rubin conceded that Trump has delivered some red meat for social conservatives, “… in the form of a Supreme Court justice appointment of their liking, a broad order to ban transgender people from the military and sweeping permission for employers to deny birth control as part of the health-care coverage they provide.”
She then noted the widely shared report that Trump mocks Vice President Mike Pence’s Christian background, asking visitors who met with the VP if Pence “makes them pray.”
“Mocking prayer? Denigrating the effort to overturn Roe v. Wade?” Rubin asked. “They’d be horrified if a Democrat came close to that sort of conduct. Does Trump believe these things, or is he merely willing to humiliate a devout Christian for his faith?”
“Trump knows that without the religious right, he’s politically dead,” Rubin continued. “There is little likelihood that he will cross them on a policy issue of any importance. Like the National Rifle Association, the religious right made a pact with someone who never evidenced any concern for their issues. So far, the gamble has paid off for both. Trump and Republicans remain the NRA’s poodles; Trump delights in fighting the culture wars.”
She then called out the attendees.
“Christian conservatives should give up the ruse — they’ve made a bargain with the most irreligious and faithless president in history, a man who holds what they value in contempt,” she lectured. “Their scam — that they and their candidates operate from some high, moral plane and are the true repositories of American values — should end with this president.”
“They are nothing more and nothing less than an anti-abortion, anti-gay lobby group that seeks to enlist government to impose their ideological positions on others. In short, they are what their critics have always claimed,” she concluded.
You can read the whole piece here.
About the AuthorTom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
New Stories
Get the best of Raw Story, delivered daily
Trump News
New Videos