Historian: Donald Trump is a ‘Death Star’ that destroys everything that ‘enters its orbit’

David Ferguson

21 Oct 2017 at 16:35 ET                   
Author and historian Chris Whipple on MSNBC (Screen capture)

Chris Whipple — author of The Gatekeepers, a study of White House chiefs of staff — said on Saturday that by entering the political fray and lying about Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL), John Kelly became another person sullied by their association with President Donald Trump.

Harvard University’s Leah Wright Rigueur said that Kelly’s attack on Rep. Wilson represents another sign of “a White House in chaos.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we continue to see more scandals, more explosions, more implosions in the coming weeks because it’s ‘The Trump Show’ and what Trump says goes,” said Rigueur.

“It was a major blunder by Kelly and it makes me wonder if maybe this job is getting to Kelly,” said Whipple.

“Everyone who enters the orbit of this Death Star known as Donald Trump is sucked in and damaged and tarnished by it,” he said. “That’s the sad reality.”

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
