Huckabee Sanders tries to spin Trump’s fallen soldier smear of Obama: He was just ‘stating a fact’

Tom Boggioni

16 Oct 2017 at 18:13 ET                   
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Screenshot)

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders pushed back against almost universal condemnation of President Donald Trump’s smear of previous presidents not speaking with the families of fallen soldiers, saying the president was “Just stating a fact.”

During a Rose Garden press conference on Monday, Trump defected charges that he failed to speak with families of Green Berets recently killed in combat.

“If you look at President Obama and other presidents, most of them didn’t make calls” to the families of soldiers who died in combat, Trump claimed, leading a former Obama official to call Trump a “liar” and “a deranged animal.”

According to Huckabee Sanders, “The president wasn’t criticizing his predecessors, but stating a fact.”

You can read her parsing of Trump’s comments below.

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
