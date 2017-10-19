Trump doubles down on attacks against Rep. Wilson for ‘secretly’ listening to his call with fallen soldier family

(Photo: Michael Vadon/Wikipedia)

President Donald Trump doubled down in his attacks on Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) for somehow nefariously listening into the call between him and the family of Sgt. La David Johnson.

The Fake News is going crazy with wacky Congresswoman Wilson(D), who was SECRETLY on a very personal call, and gave a total lie on content! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2017

Both the family and Wilson released statements that refute Trump’s take on the call. Wilson is a close friend of the Johnson family and had the late Sgt. La David Johnson in a leadership class as a child. She’s known him for more than 15 years. The Master Sergeant with the family riding to the airport to retrieve the body was the one who received the call. He put it on speakerphone so that the all in the car could hear the call.

The soldier’s mother confirmed the Congresswoman’s account of the situation. Rather than attack the family of a fallen soldier, however, Trump has chosen to attack a Democratic Congresswoman, calling her “wacky” in his Thursday tweet.

Gen. John Kelly, who addressed the issue to the press Thursday, did not contest the account by the Congresswoman or the family, and also attacked her for being on the call.