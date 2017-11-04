Quantcast

Ex-federal prosecutor: ‘There’s no question’ more Mueller indictments are on the way

David Ferguson

04 Nov 2017 at 19:39 ET                   
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti on MSNBC (Screen capture)

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti told CNN on Saturday that “there’s no question” that special counsel Robert Mueller will indict more people in his investigation into the Trump 2016 campaign and Russian meddling in the election.

Washington Post conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin said that Attorney Gen. Jeff Sessions “is going to have a lot of difficulty” in the weeks ahead due to his false statements to Congress.

Presidential historian Douglas Brinkley said the Russia investigation is “closing in on the president like a vise grip” as evidence mounts that members of his campaign worked with Russian operatives to sway the election.

Mariotti said that no matter what Trump claims, “There’s no serious question that the president is under investigation.”

The types of documents that Mueller is requesting from the White House, Mariotti said, show that he is directly investigating Pres. Trump.

Anchor Ana Cabrera asked during a panel discussion whether Mariotti believes that this week’s indictment announcements and document dumps are the special counsel’s only major charges.

“There’s no question there’s going to be additional charges,” said Mariotti. “It’s just a matter of when. The answer to how soon is soon, I don’t know about that, but they’re coming.”

Watch the video, embedded below:

David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
