‘For today no questions’: Shep Smith scorns Trump for running from reporters’ Moore questions

Fox News host Shepard Smith (Screenshot)

Fox News anchor Shepard Smith blasted President Donald Trump refusing to answer questions about the sexual assault allegations put forth against Roy Moore. Trump has endorsed Moore in the Alabama special election for the U.S. senate seat vacated when Jeff Sessions was confirmed as Attorney General.

“Should Roy Moore resign, Mr. President?” one reporter shouted as Trump walked away after a press conference on his tour of Asia. “Do you believe his accusers?”

“Well, that kind of makes sense. If what you want to do is focus on what you consider to be your accomplishments from the last 12 days, then to answer that question in this forum would probably not benefit you,” Smith observed.

“At some point, there will be discussions on this, and at some point we’ll hear from the president and the White House, but for today, no questions,” Smith noted.

Yesterday, Smith made waves when he fact-checked the Uranium One conspiracy theory that Fox News anchor Sean Hannity has trafficked.

Some have suggested that President Trump is refusing to comment on Roy Moore until he hears Hannity’s final judgement. Others have suggested Trump is dodging the Roy Moore issue because of his own scandals involving sexual misconduct.

