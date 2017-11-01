Ivanka and Trump Hotel brands tumble all the way to bottom 10 in new survey

Ivanka Trump speaking to Dr. Oz (Photo: Screen capture)

The only way Trump brands are making money these days is off of government or through political people attempting to impress the president.

Axios cited new data from YouGov released Wednesday shows that both Ivanka Trump’s clothing and accessory line and the Trump Hotels brands have taken a huge hit since the family has gone from “The Apprentice” to the White House.

Out of over 1,600 brands, both brands are now listed in the bottom 10. The site began tracking the popularity of the brands in May, after what they called “overwhelming requests” to track how the Trumps’ stack up. So, the site has only been tracking the brands for the past six months and since the Trumps have been in the White House.

Due to political affiliation, the Trump Hotel and Resort brand is split with Republicans favoring the brand more than independents and Democrats. However, even among the GOP consumers, the Trump brand isn’t doing that well. The Trump’s tout their luxury brands, but much of the Trump support comes from working families who can’t afford the high prices and extravagance. Those that can prefer rivals like the Four Seasons and Ritz Carlton.

Consumer perception of Ivanka Trump’s brand, however, has increased among Democrats and independents, while the GOP perception has fallen. Ivanka’s boost could have come from the recent release of her book, “Women Who Work.”

Ivanka Trump’s brand was dropped by Nordstrom shortly after the election. While many alleged it was a political decision, the company said they simply weren’t moving the products. Ivanka claimed it protected her integrity.