Mike Flynn forced his way into the Trump administration by crashing a private Trump Tower meeting: report

Ret. Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (Photo: Defense Intelligence Agency)

President Donald Trump’s decision to fire Chris Christie as transition chief three days after the election played a critical role in retired General Mike Flynn’s appointment as National Security Advisor, according to a new report in Politico. President Trump fired Flynn in February after just 24 days on the job.

White House reporter Nancy Cook covered the Trump transition for Politico and explained how Flynn got so close to President Trump.

Christie had “deep reservations” about Flynn, whom vetting had concluded “suffered from poor judgement and espoused far-out ideas on foreign policy.”

The vetting was trashed, literally, by Trump strategist Steve Bannon, who threw binders of potential nominations “into trash bins with a sense of ceremonial glee.”

Shortly after the election, Flynn “crashed” a meeting on the 25th floor of Trump Tower, attended by Christie, Bannon, Rick Dearborn, Jeff Sessions, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kusher, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

Ivanka reportedly praised Flynn’s campaigning and loyalty, asking what role he would like in the administration.

Flynn responded he wanted to be Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, or National Security Advisor.

And by mid-November, Flynn had the job of National Security Advisor, unleashing a chain of events that now threatens to end the Trump administration.

NBC News is reporting that special counsel Robert Mueller has enough evidence to charge Michael Flynn. Flynn is also reportedly worried his son, Michael Flynn Jr, is in legal jeopardy.

Flynn and his son allegedly plotted to kidnap a Muslim cleric living in the United States and hand him over to Turkey for $15 million.

All of this has lead legal observers to conclude that Flynn is likely the next domino to fall in the Russia investigation.