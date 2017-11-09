The View jabs ‘apolitical’ singer Taylor Swift: It’s time for ‘all good people’ to speak out

Meghan McCain on ABC's 'The View' (Screen capture)

On Thursday, the co-hosts of ABC’s “The View” discussed country singers’ Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s light-hearted “protest” song about President Donald Trump at the 2017 Country Music Awards.

The Country Music Association issued media guidelines last week ordering media outlets not to ask questions artists’ and performers’ political affiliations, about the Las Vegas shooting massacre or gun rights. Reporters who violated the rules would have their credentials yanked and be escorted by security from the premises. The agency lifted the ban after a backlash from artists and the public.

“The View” asked whether it’s appropriate for everyone to speak out.

“My favorite country artists are political,” said Meghan McCain. “My all-time favorite ever, Johnny [Cash] and June [Carter] were deeply political people. Obviously, performing at Folsom Prison at the time was a very controversial thing to do.”

“Well, I think in these times that we’re living in right now,” said Joy Behar, “which are serious and difficult and dangerous because of the person in the White House, I think it’s incumbent on all good people to speak out if they can.”

“Do you judge Taylor Swift for not?” asked McCain, referring to the blond country singer’s refusal to endorse a candidate in 2016 and her recent silence about the fact that she is worshipped by white supremacists as an “Aryan goddess.”

Swift’s only response to the neo-Nazi flap has been to threaten legal action against a blogger who called on Swift to renounce white supremacy.

“I’m not judging,” Behar deadpanned as the rest of the panel burst out laughing. “I’m just making a suggestion.”

Watch the video, embedded below: