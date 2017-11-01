Trump says he’s not under investigation despite Kelly admitting it’s ‘distracting’ for him to be investigated

Donald Trump on Phone (Twitter)

President Donald Trump undermined his own chief of staff with a Wednesday afternoon call to New York Times ace reporter Maggie Haberman.

“I’m not under investigation, as you know,” Trump claimed in a call to The Times.

President Trump told The New York Times Wednesday that he was not “angry at anybody” and "not under investigation" https://t.co/qeOajIZpJT — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) November 1, 2017

Trump’s Wednesday claim undermined an admission by Chief of Staff John Kelly in his controversial interview with Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham.

“It is very distracting to the president, as it would be to any citizen, to be investigated,” Kelly acknowledged.

The morning after the interview, “CBS This Morning” anchor Norah O’Donnell headlined, “As White House downplays Russia investigation, John Kelly calls it ‘very distracting.'”

Watch Kelly’s admission, which was undercut by President Donald Trump in under 48 hours: