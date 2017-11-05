Trump tweets ‘God be with’ people who were shot during Texas church worship service massacre

President Donald Trump (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Wikipedia)

President Donald Trump has sent his condolences from Japan to the families and victims of another horrific shooting in the US on his Twitter account.

Hours after the story was first reported that a gunman attacked churchgoers in a small town in Texas, Trump tweeted: “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”

The latest mass shooting, this one occurring at a church, comes slightly more than a month after a lone gunman opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers in Las Vegas, leaving 58 dead and 546 injured.

You can see Trump’s tweet below: