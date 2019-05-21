Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Dear Raw Story Investigates Members - It's come to our attention that ads have been showing to ad-free members. As such, and to show our commitment to you, we are taking most of the ads off our live site, at great expense, while we try and troubleshoot this problem. We expect to have a solution by early Wednesday in which all the ad code will be removed from the ad-free site, not simply hidden.

Ben Carson gets buried in ridicule for clueless congressional testimony: ‘It’s not like this is brain surgery’

Brad Reed

21 May 2019 at 16:10 ET                   
Ben Carson (screen grab)

Trump Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson on Tuesday faced tough questioning from House Democrats in which they showed he lacks knowledge of basic concepts related to housing policy.

# p #1_36 # ad skipped = NULL #

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), for instance, made Carson squirm as he constantly evaded her questions about the importance of safe housing to people’s health.

# p #2_36 # ad skipped = NULL #

And Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) confused Carson when she asked him a question about real estate owned properties — a.k.a., REOs — that Carson mistook for a question about Oreo cookie sandwiches.

# p #3_36 # ad skipped = NULL #

Twitter users instantly piled on to mock Carson for being seemingly clueless about the job he holds — check out some of the reactions below.

# p #4_36 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #7_36 # ad skipped = true #

# p #10_36 # ad skipped = true #

# p #13_36 # ad skipped = true #

# p #16_36 # ad skipped = true #

# p #19_36 # ad skipped = true #

# p #22_36 # ad skipped = true #

# p #30_36 # ad skipped = true #

# p #33_36 # ad skipped = true #

# p #36_36 # ad skipped = true #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #37_36 # ad skipped = true #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Rex Tillerson just met in secret with the House Foreign Affairs Committee to talk about his time With Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+