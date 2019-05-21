Ben Carson gets buried in ridicule for clueless congressional testimony: ‘It’s not like this is brain surgery’

Ben Carson (screen grab)

Trump Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson on Tuesday faced tough questioning from House Democrats in which they showed he lacks knowledge of basic concepts related to housing policy.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), for instance, made Carson squirm as he constantly evaded her questions about the importance of safe housing to people’s health.

And Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) confused Carson when she asked him a question about real estate owned properties — a.k.a., REOs — that Carson mistook for a question about Oreo cookie sandwiches.

Twitter users instantly piled on to mock Carson for being seemingly clueless about the job he holds — check out some of the reactions below.

It's not like this is brain surgery — Tim Rogers (@nicadispatch) May 21, 2019

Stormy Daniels is the only person trump ever hired who was qualified for the job. — AlbusDimpledots (@MuttsNuts) May 21, 2019

Can we check those brain surgeon credentials on Ben? pic.twitter.com/JUsDLuk0GZ — InHisOwnWrite (@Inhisownwrite_) May 21, 2019

While he's out buying 31,000$ tables, I've waited 3 YEARS for housing assistance as a disabled senior. — Rbbellingham (@rb_bellingham) May 21, 2019

"Damn it, Jim. I'm a retired neurosurgeon NOT a housing expert." — Ken Montville (@mdsuburbs) May 21, 2019

ben carson's so dumb he's got oreos in headlines about a prominent black person and its NOT RACISM. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 21, 2019

katie porter: do u know what an REO is?
ben carson: i like double stuff cause its extra white on the inside
porter: not the cookie. u need to learn about ur job some more
carson: SMORES!
porter: oh ffs
carson: did u know the president of france is a macaroon?
— ɯ ᴉ ʇ ɥ (@ManlnTheHoody) May 21, 2019

Every single member of the Trump's Cabinet is uniquely and wholly unqualified for their roles, but perhaps none more unqualified than Ben Carson. https://t.co/wqK5aFBUCO — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) May 21, 2019

Ben Carson's Oreo gaffe. Betsy DeVos and her imaginary grizzly bear. Rick Perry not knowing the name of the department he oversees. It's time to cancel Who's the Dumbest Cabinet Member? After 2.5 seasons it's gone on for far too long. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) May 21, 2019

