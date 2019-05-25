Giuliani in secret meetings with former Ukrainian diplomat: report

Rudy Giuliani appears on CNN (Screen cap).

According to a report in the Washington Post, Rudy Giuliani, one of Donald Trump’s legal advisers, has been holding secret meetings with a former Ukranian diplomat — but refuses to say what his conversations entail.

# p #1_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

The reports states that the former New York City mayor met with former diplomat Andrii Telizhenko, who is notable for having previously “made unproven claims that the Democratic National Committee worked with the Kiev government in 2016 to dig up incriminating information” about former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

# p #2_7 # ad skipped = NULL #





Giuliani recently made news after he announced he wanted to work with Ukranian officials to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden — but had publically backed down after receiving an avalanche of criticism.

# p #3_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

In an interview, Giulini admitted to having the meeting — but was close-mouthed about what transpired.

# p #4_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

Telizhenko “was in Washington and he came up to New York, and we spent most of the afternoon together,” Giuliani explained, then brushed aside questions about what was discussed, saying, “When I have something to say, I’ll say it.”

# p #5_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

For his part, Telizhenko admitted meeting with the president’s legal adviser, stating, “We spoke on US-Ukraine relations and politics in DC and Ukraine.”

# p #6_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

You can read more here.

# p #7_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #8_7 # ad skipped = NULL #