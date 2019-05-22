Judge tells Deutsche Bank and Capital One to turn over Trump’s financial records to Democrats

President Donald J. Trump (DoD Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)

President Donald Trump lost another lawsuit Wednesday. This time it was the battle to try and block Deutsche Bank and Capital One from turning over financial documents to investigative committees.

According to CNBC, New York City federal Judge Edgardo Ramos made the ruling after hearing concerns Trump’s lawyers and his three older children had about the issue.

Just two days ago, another federal judge said that Trump’s accountants at the firm Mazars LLP must comply with congressional subpoenas for his taxes and financial documents.

