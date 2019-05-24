Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Megachurch pastor accused of gun threats and murder plot: ‘He used pictures of people he disliked as targets’

By - May 24, 2019
James MacDonald (Facebook)

A disgraced evangelical pastor faces new accusations of violent and intimidating behavior by church members.

# p #1_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

Embattled Harvest Bible Chapel founder James MacDonald, who was accused by a pair of former associates of plotting to hire a hitman to murder his former son-in-law, was also accused by megachurch members of using guns to intimidate them, reported the Christian Post.

# p #2_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

Chicago radio host Mancow Muller said he decided to come forward and tell police the pastor had asked him for help hiring a hitman because he was concerned about MacDonald’s guns.

# p #3_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

The redacted public report also lists allegations about MacDonald, who was briefly a member President Donald Trump’s evangelical advisory board before the 2016 election, using his weapons to threaten and intimidate.

# p #4_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

“[Redacted] said it was well known that MacDonald is always armed,” the police report states, omitting the names of everyone but the pastor. “[Redacted] heard two specific stories concerning MacDonald and firearms. The church owns a large property in Michigan where they run a camp. MacDonald would shoot long guns there and used pictures of people’s spouses he disliked as targets.”

# p #5_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

“The other example concerned a contractor working on MacDonald’s [redacted] residence,” the report adds. “The contractor requested payment for his work, but MacDonald pointed a rifle at the man instead and pushed him down some steps.”

# p #6_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

Witnesses told police they were afraid to file a complaint against MacDonald, who was ousted from the Illinois megachurch he had founded over financial mismanagement complaints and a recorded threat to plant child pornography on a critic’s computer.

# p #7_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

“I asked why there was a delay reporting these events to police,” the police report states. “[Redacted] suspected one of the reasons [redacted] filed the police report on 5/16/19 was because a reporter present at the podcast asked [redacted] the same question. The reason [redacted] cited during the podcast for the delay was because [redacted] is afraid of MacDonald.”

# p #8_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

Police in Wilmette, where Muller filed the complaint, referred the case to another jurisdiction for possible investigation.

# p #9_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

Muller and MacDonald’s former bodyguard Manny Bucur said the pastor approached them about hiring someone to kill his former son-in-law, who he accused of uploading pornographic images involving his daughter online.

# p #10_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

Bucur said he believes MacDonald improperly took millions of dollars from the megachurch, and he took out a restraining order against the pastor for trespassing at his house.

# p #11_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #12_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Bill Barr is a ‘trained seal’ who will bark out whatever Trump tells him: CNN legal analyst
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+