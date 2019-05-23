MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika shred Trump’s ‘temper tantrum’ over impeachment: ‘Kids play set up by bumbling idiots’

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski blasted President Donald Trump for acting like a “bumbling idiot” by threatening to hold government business hostage in an effort to end the investigations threatening his presidency.

Talk of impeachment has begun to heat up, and the president stormed out of a meeting with Democratic leadership and delivered a self-pitying rant outside the White House after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) accused him of engaging in a “coverup.”

“This whole thing yesterday looked ridiculous,” Brzezinski said. “It was like a kids’ play that was set up by a bunch of bumbling idiots, that they thought they were tricking everyone, and all the parents are like, yes, this is really happening! When it was obvious that the president set this up, acted like a complete idiot, had a temper tantrum, and walked out and left the actual job of the government undone.”

Co-host Willie Geist called the president’s performance “pathetic,” and MSNBC contributor Eddie Glaude Jr. said Trump’s threats were a disturbing glimpse at his view of executive power.

“Donald Trump said, in effect, that he was immune to the rule of law, and if he wasn’t immune to the rule of law, then none of the people’s business would get done,” Glaude said. “We’ve moved beyond autocratic to almost monarchical.”

Trump brags about his ability to close deals, but Scarborough said he’s proven he cannot reach agreements on legislation even with his own party in power.

“He’s not getting anything done,” Scarborough said. “You say he’s shaking thing up, yeah — just like putting a horse in a hospital.”

