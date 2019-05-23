Quantcast

Pete Buttigieg nails Trump over Kaepernick anthem complaints with backhand slap at president ducking draft

By - May 23, 2019
Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Ellen. (Screenshot)

In a brief interview with TMZ, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg –who served in the Naval Reserve — took a slap at President Donald Trump’s ongoing war with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick over kneeling during the national anthem — by calling out the president as a draft dodger.

Asked about Trump’s comments about the former NFL star, Buttigieg was unsparing in his criticism of the president who dodged service, reportedly due to “bone spurs.”

“The way I feel about it is the flag that was on my shoulder when I served represented, among other things, our right to free speech,” Buttigieg explained.

“You don’t have to like it, but one of the reasons we serve was to defend that right, the right of peaceful protest and the idea that we can protest what is wrong with our country,” he added. “If the president had served, maybe he’d feel a little more strongly about some of those freedoms. And, I get that there’s a lot of strong opinions about this, but that’s part of why we served.”

You can watch the video below via TMZ:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
