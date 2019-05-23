Trump is furious about Pelosi’s ‘tantrum’ comment because he was careful not to pound his fists this time

President Donald Trump. (AFP Photo/MANDEL NGAN)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) released a statement after her Wednesday meeting with President Donald Trump, characterizing it as a “tantrum.” The comment enraged the president enough to turn to a Twitter-rant, but not for the reason most think.

According to Washington Post reporter Ashley Parker, Trump aides admitted he was angry, but managed to get a grip on his horses to speak calmly to Democrats. In a previous meeting with Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Trump reportedly banged his fists on the table and raised his voice before storming out. This time, he seemingly worked to remain calm.

“Heard the same thing from several people,” said New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman. “Which is why he and the White House aides were annoyed by the ‘tantrum’ comment.”

Her reporting might reveal why Trump was similarly angry.

Heard the same thing from several people, which is why he and the White House aides were annoyed by the "tantrum" comment. https://t.co/urcWUwjVaR — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 23, 2019

"In a letter to her House colleagues, Nancy Pelosi said: "President Trump had a temper tantrum for us all to see." This is not true. I was purposely very polite and calm, much as I was minutes later with the press in the Rose Garden. Can be easily proven. It is all such a lie!" Trump tweeted Wednesday.

In a letter to her House colleagues, Nancy Pelosi said: "President Trump had a temper tantrum for us all to see." This is not true. I was purposely very polite and calm, much as I was minutes later with the press in the Rose Garden. Can be easily proven. It is all such a lie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2019

