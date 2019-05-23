Quantcast

Trump is furious about Pelosi’s ‘tantrum’ comment because he was careful not to pound his fists this time

By - May 23, 2019
President Donald Trump. (AFP Photo/MANDEL NGAN)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) released a statement after her Wednesday meeting with President Donald Trump, characterizing it as a “tantrum.” The comment enraged the president enough to turn to a Twitter-rant, but not for the reason most think.

# p #1_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

According to Washington Post reporter Ashley Parker, Trump aides admitted he was angry, but managed to get a grip on his horses to speak calmly to Democrats. In a previous meeting with Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Trump reportedly banged his fists on the table and raised his voice before storming out. This time, he seemingly worked to remain calm.

# p #2_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Heard the same thing from several people,” said New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman. “Which is why he and the White House aides were annoyed by the ‘tantrum’ comment.”

# p #3_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

Her reporting might reveal why Trump was similarly angry.

# p #4_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #7_11 # ad skipped = true #

“In a letter to her House colleagues, Nancy Pelosi said: “President Trump had a temper tantrum for us all to see.” This is not true. I was purposely very polite and calm, much as I was minutes later with the press in the Rose Garden. Can be easily proven. It is all such a lie!” Trump tweeted Wednesday.

# p #8_11 # ad skipped = true #

# p #11_11 # ad skipped = true #

