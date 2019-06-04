‘Bette Midler can drop the mic’: Internet blasts Trump for losing a Twitter feud at 1:30 am

President Donald Trump launched a Twitter feud against actress Bette Midler — at 1:30 a.m. — while on his overseas trip to the United Kingdom.

CNN’s Jake Tapper had harsh words. As did Republican attorney George Conway.

But they weren’t the only ones criticizing the president’s outburst.

Here is what other people were saying on Twitter:

good use of ironic air quotes, at least https://t.co/rzrpVtw6uw — Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) June 5, 2019

‘Washed up psycho’?

1) The fact that you’re using your platform to bully a citizen is beyond appalling!

2) @BetteMidler won 3 Grammys, 3 Emmys, & a Tony.

You were awarded Bone Spur of the year! 🤔 5 yrs running?

3) You’re a despicable human!

4) Resign — Tris Resists (@TrisResists) June 5, 2019

Trump has sent out many outrageous tweets to attract attention and get revenge. But this one really stands out as particularly abusive and goes beyond just regular bullying. This is the President using his overwhelmingly powerful platform to destroy a private citizen. It’s scary. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 5, 2019

I think @BetteMidler can drop the mic and walk off into the sunset after this. — HaywoodJableaume (@jableaume) June 5, 2019

Apologizing for something fake? Where is your Nancy Pelosi doctored video apology? Bette Midler has more class in her pinky finger than you've had in your entire life. — James Kosur (@JamesKosur) June 5, 2019

To boot, she was in THE FIRST WIVES CLUB and I believe you are in the THIRD WIVES CLUB. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 5, 2019

Also she was in HOCUS POCUS and well, you believe uncovering your crimes is a witch hunt, so there's that. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 5, 2019

I thought Trump was the Prince Of Whales. — Millard Fillmore (@NeverGiveUpWP) June 5, 2019

Go to sleep you lunatic. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) June 5, 2019

Lol how are you even real dude? — Maria Karambelas (@mkarambelas) June 5, 2019

First of all, Bette Miller did something you are incapable of doing. She made a mistake and APOLOGIZED. You carried on that birther crap for years and never apologized. Washed up psycho? It isn’t Bette, you must have been looking in a mirror, you misogynist coward — American Veteran (@amvetsupport) June 5, 2019

United States President Donald J. Trump, ladies and gentlemen, all the proof you need that all the laundered Russian mob money in the world can't buy dignity. or a wig that doesn't make you look like you went bobbing for apples in a cotton candy machine — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 5, 2019

"Can you believe, this psycho bitch is saying I'm unpresidential." — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) June 5, 2019

Now it’s almost 2 in the morning where you are and you’re rage tweeting about Bette Midler. On the eve of the D Day anniversary. She’s an award winning talent while you are a demented, syphilitic slug, a boil on the ass of humanity. Oh, and a criminal to boot. Sad! #Trumpresign — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) June 5, 2019

It's a good thing your wife is against bullying…#BeBest — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) June 5, 2019

I mean, didn't he retweet a doctored video of Pelosi a few weeks ago? — Reavyn 4.0 (@Reavyn) June 5, 2019

Helpful reminder: It's 1:33 am in London https://t.co/NvdSQgf3il — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) June 5, 2019

Would you be on, @BetteMidler? I propose that @BetteMidler and @realDonaldTrump take a full battery of objective neuro-psych testing, simultaneously in public and waive confidentiality so results are disclosed publicly.

Let's see if there is a "psycho" among us… https://t.co/qD2srM4pIG — David Reiss, M.D. (@DMRDynamics) June 5, 2019

Now, just hours before the President is called upon to mark the 75th anniversary of one of the most heroic events in world history — D-Day — where so many gave their lives in the name of freedom, our President soulfully reflects on the significance of the day ahead. https://t.co/e1T4Eu3Jb0 — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) June 5, 2019

I saw Bette Midler trending. I was concerned for her health. Phew. Thankfully she's OK. The President, however, continues to be unhinged. Washed Up Psychos: 1 Trump: 0 https://t.co/9MS05Q4Bjg — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 5, 2019

It’s good to see the president focused on the selfless heroism of D-Day. https://t.co/WhUiLi82fR — John Avlon (@JohnAvlon) June 5, 2019

The President of the United States is hate tweeting a celebrity at 1:30 AM. https://t.co/YrO6knbGrZ — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) June 5, 2019

what a fuckin embarrassment it is one thirty in the morning https://t.co/HpoWX4ziyb — darth™ (@darth) June 5, 2019

It’s kind of beautiful that Trump is so stupid he doesn’t realize that putting “great president” in quotes means it’s not true! https://t.co/XgrJn53K7o — John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) June 5, 2019

tweeting about Bette Midler at 1:30 in the morning after attending a Royal Gala is NOT gonna help you get invited to the Straight Pride Parade https://t.co/YkokHSDnVR — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) June 5, 2019