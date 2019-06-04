Quantcast
‘Bette Midler can drop the mic’: Internet blasts Trump for losing a Twitter feud at 1:30 am

President Donald Trump launched a Twitter feud against actress Bette Midler — at 1:30 a.m. — while on his overseas trip to the United Kingdom.

CNN’s Jake Tapper had harsh words. As did Republican attorney George Conway.

But they weren’t the only ones criticizing the president’s outburst.

Here is what other people were saying on Twitter:

Donald Trump’s latest harsh policy action ‘clamped down’ on Americans visiting Cuba

June 4, 2019

The Trump administration clamped down on US tourist visits to Cuba Tuesday, aiming to cut the flow of dollars to a country that Washington accuses of helping prop up Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The Treasury Department banned group educational travel, cruise ship and private yacht visits by Americans, taking aim at the most common ways US tourists and Cuban-Americans visit the Caribbean island.

The move could constitute a heavy hit on Cuba, which saw more than a quarter-million US visitors in the first four months of 2019, almost double the figure from a year earlier.

"The United States holds the Cuban regime accountable for its repression of the Cuban people, its interference in Venezuela, and its direct role in the man-made crisis led by Nicolas Maduro," the State Department said in a news release.

The tragic truth behind all of those people posing with wild animals for Instagram pics

June 4, 2019

For people who travel to central Africa, Thailand or other vacation spots, animal attractions are huge. Selling elephant rides, tiger selfies or making wild animals perform for the tourists is simply part of the economy. But a National Geographic report is revealing just how horrific the lives of those animals are.

"Meena is one of 10 show elephants," wrote Kirsten Luce. "To be precise, she’s a painter. Twice a day, in front of throngs of chattering tourists, [a staffer] puts a paintbrush in the tip of her trunk and presses a steel nail to her face to direct her brushstrokes as she drags primary colours across paper. Often he guides her to paint a wild elephant in the savanna. Her paintings are then sold to tourists."

George Conway questions Trump’s mental fitness after Bette Midler feud: ‘Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs’

June 4, 2019

President Donald Trump interrupted his state visit to the United Kingdom -- at 1:30 a.m. -- to tweet about actress Bette Midler.

Trump called Midler a "washed up psycho" only hours after she had addressed him directly.

“Donald, if you’re reading this you should not slam your dick in a door!” Midler suggested.

Olivia Nuzzi, Washington correspondent for New York Magazine, noted the timing of Trump's tirade may not have been the most worrying thing about the outburst.

