Gun-loving Parkland teen loses admission to Harvard over racist texts

Published

2 hours ago

on

A pro-gun Parkland school shooting survivor has lost his admission to Harvard University over recently revealed racist remarks.

Kyle Kashuv broke with many of his classmates on gun safety laws after a February 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, and he was accepted to attend the Ivy League university after working as a conservative activist.

However, the 18-year-old Kashuv announced Monday, that admission was rescinded after texts and other derogatory comments he made nearly two years ago were reported.

“A few weeks ago, I was made aware of egregious and callous comments classmates and I made privately years ago – when I was 16 years old, months before the shooting – in an attempt to be as extreme and shocking as possible,” Kashuv explained. “I immediately apologized.”

The texts and Skype messages show Kashuv using racial slurs and making derogatory remarks, and classmates said they believed he was racist.

“After the story broke, former peers & political opponents began contacting Harvard urging them to rescind me,” Kashuv complained. “Harvard then sent this letter stating that Harvard ‘reserves the right to withdraw an offer of admission’ and requested a written explanation within 72 hours.

Kashuv said he tried to explain his past statements in writing, and asked Harvard for a chance to defend himself in person, but the university declined and pulled his acceptance.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
