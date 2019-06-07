Quantcast
House Dems are planning to investigate Giuliani for seeking foreign help interfering with US politics: report

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report at The Daily Beast, House Democrats are openly discussing a plan to open an investigation into one of Donald Trump’s legal advisers, Rudy Giuliani, for asking Ukranian officials for help with interfering with the upcoming 2020 election.

The report states “The contours of a potential probe are still under consideration. But it would likely look at whether Giuliani’s relationships with foreign politicos interfered or intersected with American foreign policy efforts.”

The former New York City mayor has openly bragged about trying to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden — which echoes efforts of the then-Trump campaign making overtures to the Russians for help with defeating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

The Beast reports, Giuliani is aware he may now fall under investigation himself and challenged the Democrats to come after him.

“If they want to come after me, I gladly accept it, because we could just make the Biden stuff bigger news,” Giuliani said in an interview with the Beast. “Do it! Give me a chance to give a couple speeches about it and hold a press conference. I’d love that… I think it’d be a fun fight. I’ll just compare it to all the things they’re not investigating… If they want, we can have a big fight over this.”

Giuliani’s Ukranian gambit — which still may be going on — was an attempt to look into son Hunter Biden’s involvement in an energy company owned by a Ukrainian oligarch — although authorities in the country have dismissed any suggestions of impropriety as bogus.

According to the Beast, “Giuliani would be, perhaps, the highest-profile investigative target to date. The president’s lawyer ultimately cancelled his trip to Ukraine amid backlash from Democrats and some disapproval from Republicans. But prior to that, he’d been open about his plans to go to the country to help uncover information on the origins of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe and to encourage investigators to look into whether Biden had influenced a case that had been brought against his eldest son.”

You can read more here.

 

 

 

 

 

