Meghan McCain boasts about her husband’s outburst at Seth Meyers: ‘My husband rides very hard for me’
“The View” co-host Meghan McCain still can’t seem to let go of getting called out by Seth Meyers for her attacks on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).
The conservative co-host returned from a two-day absence as part of a discussion on whether Prince Harry snubbed President Donald Trump for insulting his wife Meghan Markle as “nasty.”
“I think Harry’s absence, in my view, speaks volumes,” said co-host Sunny Hostin. “I like a man who sticks up for his wife. I like that. I enjoyed it very much.”
McCain agreed, alluding to her husband Ben Domenech’s homophobic Twitter rant after Meyers confronted her on his late-night talk show.
“Well, I don’t have that problem in my house,” McCain said. “My husband sticks up for me publicly, so I understand Harry — my husband rides very hard for me, so I also appreciate that.”
Last week, McCain asked David Letterman to agree that late-night talk show hosts were unfair to conservative women like herself.
Republican who laughed about executing gay people ‘apologizes’ – for not correcting erroneous Bible verse
Florida Republican state Rep. Mike Hill has been under growing pressure to apologize or resign after leaked audio revealed he had laughed when a constituent asked him if he could pass a Bible-based law to execute gay people.
Voters, his constituents, LGBT activists, his fellow lawmakers – even his fellow Republicans, including the Republican governor of Florida, his cabinet, and the Republican Speaker of the Florida House – have all condemned his behavior. There are calls for the Florida House to censure him.
Woman tells Fox News: Abortions should be banned for ‘incest or rape’ because ‘people are begging for babies’
Anti-abortion activist Mary Syron told Fox News that she is working to outlaw abortions in the cases of rape or incest because "there are people across this country who are begging for babies."
During a report on the possibility that Mississippi's final abortion clinic may have to stop performing services, Fox News spoke to Syron, who was protesting outside the Planned Parenthood facility.
"That baby didn't ask to be implanted in its mother's womb," Syron said. "If it's the case of incest or the case of a rape, there are people across this country who are begging for babies."
Mississippi is set to be the only state without an abortion clinic if the governor goes through with plans to close down Planned Parenthood services.