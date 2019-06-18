Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump campaign manager counting on Florida ‘Hispanic outreach’ as president trails in state poll

Published

1 min ago

on

In a deep dive into why Donald Trump is so focused on Florida as he begins his re-election campaign, Politico reports that polls show the president is behind in the must-win state and that his campaign manager believes he can salvage the state with multiple Hispanic outreach initiatives.

Noting that the president is kicking off his bid to hang onto the Oval Office in Orlando on Tuesday night, the report states that those close to Trump claim he has an obsession with the state.

According to 2016 Florida campaign manager Susie Wiles, “For all practical purposes, Florida is the president’s home. It has outsize importance to him personally,” before adding, “I would call Florida a must-win.”

Having said that, Politico pointedly notes that “Republicans and Democrats in the state know that a GOP candidate is almost guaranteed to lose a presidential race without Florida. The last Republican to win the White House without Florida was Calvin Coolidge in 1924 — long before Florida became the third-most populous state in the nation and the country’s biggest battleground state with 29 Electoral College votes.”

Recalling that three statewide elections were forced into recounts in the 2018 midterm due to the closeness of the vote, Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale is leaving nothing to chance and is hoping to rope in more Latino voters.

“A leaked internal Trump campaign poll taken in March showed the president was losing Florida to former Vice President Joe Biden by 7 percentage points,” Politico reports, adding that the “campaign plans to use Florida as a proving ground for a new Latino outreach initiative.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Florida is a unique state for a lot of reasons and the varied Latino population is one of them. It is the perfect place to soon be launching our Latino coalition,” explained Parscale. “The Latino community is not monolithic in Florida, just like in the rest of the country, and we will have people from these diverse communities speaking to their friends and neighbors on the President’s behalf.”

The campaign also claimed that the Central Florida GOP, Broward County GOP and the Miami Young Republicans have begun targetting Hispanic voters.

All of this comes as the President tweeted, “Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people,” the night before his Orlando rally.

Dogging Trump has been his dismissal of the devastation of Puerto Rico when Florida “has the nation’s largest Puerto Rican population, which makes up about a third of the state’s Hispanic voters, who in turn account for about 16 percent of the total registered voters,” Politico notes before adding, “Poll after poll shows Trump’s numbers with this segment of the electorate are poor.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.

 

 

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP pollster gets hilariously destroyed after blaming a broken elevator in his European hotel on ‘socialism’

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 18, 2019

By

Republican pollster Frank Luntz drew hackles from across the internet on Tuesday after he blamed a broken elevator at a hotel in Austria on "socialism."

Writing on Twitter, Luntz complained that the elevator at the Hotel Imperial in Vienna, Austria has not been functioning for three straight days -- and said that the European social welfare state was responsible for this purportedly dire situation.

"Please don’t bring European-style socialism to America," Luntz pleaded.

I’m at the Hotel Imperial in Vienna, Austria. Almost 200 rooms… But the elevator has been broken for 3 days.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Columnists bid a brutal farewell to ‘sneering’ Sarah Sanders: Her ‘awfulness was a thing to behold’

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 18, 2019

By

On Tuesday, New York Times columnists Gail Collins and Bret Stephens discussed the departure of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who they agreed was one of the worst press secretaries in modern times.

"She brought us back to the bad old days when women were supposed to be seen and not heard, but lately she wasn't seen all that much either," said Collins. "Who would want to go down in history as the press secretary who got rid of the press briefing?"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Nightcrawlers and toadyism’: Trump’s remaining staffers ridiculed for hanging on while others flee off-the-rails president

Published

40 mins ago

on

June 18, 2019

By

In a caustic piece for the New York Daily News, columnist Richard Cohen mocked the few remaining staffers who have stood by Donald Trump's side since he became president saying they obviously lack anywhere else to go and have apparently have no self-respect.

Or as he put it: "Whatever happened to pride?"

"I ask because reports regularly surface about Donald Trump berating or insulting someone, often an aide, who just takes it," Cohen wrote. "A recent example comes from Michael Wolff’s new book 'Siege,' in which Paul Manafort, once Trump’s campaign chairman but now domiciled in stir, was vulgarly upbraided by the president: 'You’re terrible, you can’t defend me.' Trump allegedly called him a 'lazy f---' and asked 'Am I a f---ing baby?' in a train wreck of a verbal assault."

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link
I need your help.

Investigating Trump is a full-time job, and I want to add new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have stories coming you'll love. Join me and go ad-free, while restoring the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link