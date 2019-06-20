Trump ridiculed for babbling Oval Office talk about ‘manned drones’: We call those ‘planes’

During a press availability in the Oval Office with Canadian Prime Minister, Donald Trump was naturally asked about Iran reportedly shooting down a U.S. drone in international airspace, which led to the president rambling in the way he does about what a drone is and does.

His explanation was not what one might call knowledgeable or smooth.

“I think probably Iran made a mistake,” the president replied when asked about the international incident. “I would imagine it was a general or somebody that made a mistake in shooting that drone down. Fortunately, that drone was unarmed. There was no man in it and there was no — it was just — it was over international waters, clearly over international waters, but we didn’t have a man or woman in the drone. We had nobody in the drone. It would have made a big difference, let me tell you. It would have made a big, big difference.”

As expected, Twitter users jumped all over the President’s comments, with one user writing, “A manned drone? I knew he had no clue what a drone was.”

You can see an assortment of comments below:

Trump said it is documented that the US drone was over international waters. He added it would have made a big difference if the drone was manned. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 20, 2019

We are developing a new manned drone program, they are developing these things called planes. It's fucking amazing, you may have even seen them in the skies doing tests except I've also heard they might be invisible so maybe not. Wipe that egg off your knee — Mike James (@MikeJam05901527) June 20, 2019

Don't we call those…airplanes? — That Guy Lars (@LarsAndNCharge) June 20, 2019

Please shut up u idiot — Tremblant Resort Lod (@TremblantLodgin) June 20, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Sounds like deep state war plans not working out for them. 🤷‍♀️ — Deedee71 (@orangecone21) June 20, 2019

The manned drone program being a previously unannounced wing of the Trump Space Force obviously — Patrick (@atomicpopWI) June 20, 2019

If the drone was manned it would be a plane, no? — Brian Burgess (@brburgesspa) June 20, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Would this be an invisible manned drone…? — Christine Coley (@Gwynhyfer) June 20, 2019

Manned drone? aka plane — Mr FirGirBirger (@nqcowboy) June 20, 2019

A manned drone 😂 — Daron Weber (@weber_daron) June 20, 2019

God damn…he is not smart. — Րυɱ૦Ր Һคς ɿ੮ 🍑🏛️ (@BrandiLynn4Ever) June 20, 2019

A “manned” drone….good Lord, @realDonaldTrump is THE single dumbest man to ever occupy the Oval Office… — BlueDogMarine (@xmtufty) June 20, 2019

If a drone is manned….. it’s not a drone. — Joe O'Neill (@JoeONeill23) June 20, 2019