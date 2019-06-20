Quantcast
Trump ridiculed for babbling Oval Office talk about ‘manned drones’: We call those ‘planes’

1 min ago

During a press availability in the Oval Office with Canadian Prime Minister, Donald Trump was naturally asked about Iran reportedly shooting down a U.S. drone in international airspace, which led to the president rambling in the way he does about what a drone is and does.

His explanation was not what one might call knowledgeable or smooth.

“I think probably Iran made a mistake,” the president replied when asked about the international incident. “I would imagine it was a general or somebody that made a mistake in shooting that drone down. Fortunately, that drone was unarmed. There was no man in it and there was no — it was just — it was over international waters, clearly over international waters, but we didn’t have a man or woman in the drone. We had nobody in the drone. It would have made a big difference, let me tell you. It would have made a big, big difference.”

As expected, Twitter users jumped all over the President’s comments, with one user writing, “A manned drone? I knew he had no clue what a drone was.”

You can see an assortment of comments below:

