Viewers revolt after Meghan McCain slurs Joy Behar: ‘Go back to Fox News’

Meghan McCain dropped the B-word on air during an argument with Joy Behar, and social media users were just as shocked as the “The View” studio audience.

She and co-host Joy Behar were arguing over Trump supporters when McCain blew up.

“Being the sacrificial Republican every day,” she said. “I’m just trying to — don’t feel bad for me, bitch. I’m paid to do this, okay? Don’t feel bad for me.”

McCain and Behar insisted after a commercial break they called each other that as a term of endearment.

“I just want everyone to stop being so precious about our relationship, because it’s almost 2020,” McCain said, “and women can debate on TV in a spirited way without it being personal, and I know this is a big shock. We get along backstage, I was just texting you.”

But viewers weren’t convinced by her explanation.

. @MeghanMcCain – I’m a sacrificial lamb. Meghan McCain literally three seconds later to #joybehar – Don’t feel bad for me, bitch. 🙄#theview — Andrea Griffith Cash (@AndreaGCash) June 19, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

So John McCain's daughter really called Joy a bitch but it's Joy the one that's angry? John McCain's daughter does so much projection. #MakeItMakeSense #TheView — Curtis (@CLF_423) June 19, 2019

Meghan McCain has a another Big Meltdown on #TheView and attacks Joy B calling her a BITCH!! Time for Meghan to go back to Fox news and spew her Trump/GOP bullsht!👎💥🤪👎 — Browntigerdog (@Browntigerdog) June 19, 2019

Is Megan McCain trying to turn the view into her own reality show. She picks fights and calls Joy a bitch. Not the show for me ADVERTISEMENT — Patricia Humphreys # Nasty Woman (@pathumphreys281) June 19, 2019

#theview

How the fuck does meghan call joy a bitch on national tv

This show has become white privilege trash with meghan mccain

Its not entertaining its comfortable — Jess (@jessica_2630) June 19, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Time for @MeghanMcCain to go! — Andrea Valentini 🇨🇦 (@GypsySpirit46) June 19, 2019

Mehgan McCain absolutely reminds me of Trump, she has to attack when confronted with another opinion that doesn’t match hers. Calling Joy a bitch is a new low… just like Trump when ya think he can’t go lower he does. Meghan Trump for President 😐 — twags (@trawagn2) June 19, 2019

Damn. The producers know Nepotism McCain fucked up by calling Joy a bitch. They never make her acknowledge her mistakes like this. #TheView pic.twitter.com/OA3znaDUFw ADVERTISEMENT — 🍟 Johnny 🍟 (@ohgodjohnwhy) June 19, 2019

You feel sorry for yourself because of Lindsey but just yesterday when Joy spoke about her good friend Rosemary Clooney who passed away you just yelled "she's dead". What kind of person say's that. What if every-time you mentioned your father someone said He's dead — None Ya (@SET0331) June 19, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

@MeghanMcCain if it's so hard for you resign. NO MORE SELF-PITY PARTIES Calling Co-host bitches in an angry moment, not joking is not cool. It's not easy for us Viewers to watch. — None Ya (@SET0331) June 19, 2019

WHO yelled at Meghan!??!?! All Joy did was ask “who” don’t they like and Meghan took it to a whole other level. Freakin’ grow up Meghan!!!! — Ramona Candy (@RamonaCandy) June 19, 2019

So Meghan McCain just said she hates her job. @TheView you know what to do. And Meghan, you are not a victim #theView — Kyle Ord (@TheRealKyleOrd) June 19, 2019

Wait… Did Meghan McCain just call Joy a "bitch" on national television because she disagreed with her? I don't think this is what Barbara Walters had in mind when she created this show.#TheView pic.twitter.com/2dQiXQOWWb — Dana (store name) 🔜 A Billionaire (@sagesurge) June 19, 2019

The audacity of Meghan McCain to call someone a bitch on live TV. #TheView pic.twitter.com/0DhhQwq7zN — 🍟 Johnny 🍟 (@ohgodjohnwhy) June 19, 2019

I just watched NutMeg McCain go from 0 to 60 and call Joy a bitch. #theview pic.twitter.com/yi7xjqCorI — Mocha (@Mochaq2k) June 19, 2019