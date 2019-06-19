Quantcast
Viewers revolt after Meghan McCain slurs Joy Behar: ‘Go back to Fox News’

40 mins ago

Meghan McCain dropped the B-word on air during an argument with Joy Behar, and social media users were just as shocked as the “The View” studio audience.

She and co-host Joy Behar were arguing over Trump supporters when McCain blew up.

“Being the sacrificial Republican every day,” she said. “I’m just trying to — don’t feel bad for me, bitch. I’m paid to do this, okay? Don’t feel bad for me.”

McCain and Behar insisted after a commercial break they called each other that as a term of endearment.

“I just want everyone to stop being so precious about our relationship, because it’s almost 2020,” McCain said, “and women can debate on TV in a spirited way without it being personal, and I know this is a big shock. We get along backstage, I was just texting you.”

But viewers weren’t convinced by her explanation.

38 mins ago

June 19, 2019

