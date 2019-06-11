WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump speaks at Iowa Republican Party fundraiser

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Iowa. This will be Trump’s first campaign rally for the campaign season.

Although presidential candidate Joe Biden is hosting a rally in Iowa too, the two will campaign on opposite sides of the state.

“The two will essentially draw an invisible line down the middle of it. Biden will spend his day campaigning in eastern Iowa, according to his schedule, while Trump will head for the western side to make remarks on renewable energy before flying to central Des Moines for dinner and fundraiser with the state’s Republican Party,” a report from CNN said.

Trump made several stops during his visit. Already he as referred to Biden as “sleepy Joe.” Trump spoke on renewable energy in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He is set to deliver remarks at the Republican Party of Iowa Annual Dinner in West Des Moines.

Watch Live below at 7:30 p.m. EST.