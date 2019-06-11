WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump speaks at Iowa Republican Party fundraiser

Quantcast
2 hours ago

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Iowa. This will be Trump’s first campaign rally for the campaign season.

Although presidential candidate Joe Biden is hosting a rally in Iowa too, the two will campaign on opposite sides of the state.

“The two will essentially draw an invisible line down the middle of it. Biden will spend his day campaigning in eastern Iowa, according to his schedule, while Trump will head for the western side to make remarks on renewable energy before flying to central Des Moines for dinner and fundraiser with the state’s Republican Party,” a report from CNN said.

Trump made several stops during his visit. Already he as referred to Biden as “sleepy Joe.” Trump spoke on renewable energy in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He is set to deliver remarks at the Republican Party of Iowa Annual Dinner in West Des Moines.

Watch Live below at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Republican House leadership clashed in closed-door meeting as the GOP worries about fundraising in battle for Congress

52 mins ago

June 11, 2019

After losing control of the House of Representatives in the 2018 midterms, Republicans have said they are focused on winning back the chamber in 2020. But differing priorities boiled over during a leadership meeting.

"Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the No. 3 House Republican, privately battled with the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), where she raised questions about the direction of the party's campaign arm as they try to win back the chamber," Politico reported Tuesday.

Actress Piper Perabo cites MLK to explain today’s big verdict in Arizona

1 hour ago

June 11, 2019

On Tuesday, in response to the hung jury in the Scott Warren case, actress Piper Perabo declared justice to have been achieved, quoting Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s "Letter from a Birmingham Jail":

"One has not only a legal but a moral responsibility to obey just laws. Conversely, one has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws."~Martin Luther King, Jr.“Letter from a Birmingham Jail” #ScottWarren https://t.co/BsPLDefnCp

Republican Jim Jordan skips 9/11 responders hearing a day after accusing Democrats of having no priorities

2 hours ago

June 11, 2019

On Monday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) wanted to make perfectly clear that he thought the House Judiciary Committee's hearing with Richard Nixon's former White House Counsel John Dean was a complete waste of time.

"I don't know if they accomplished anything, but this is their pattern," said Jordan, complaining that all Democrats wanted to do with their committee power was hurt President Donald Trump.

So it was a notable when just a day later, when his committee held an emotional hearing about getting health care for 9/11 first responders sickened by their exposure to toxic dust and chemicals at Ground Zero, Jordan was nowhere to be found:

