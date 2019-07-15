Quantcast
‘Gone full-on Klan’: Internet stomps Lindsey Graham for backing Trump’s racist attacks

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) tried to have it both ways on Monday while addressing Donald Trump’s racist comments about four Democratic lawmakers who the president thinks should go back where they came from, with the GOP senator chiding the president to “aim higher” then calling his targets ‘communists.

Appearing on Trump-friendly Fox News, Graham stated, “We all know that AOC [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)] and this crowd are a bunch of communists. They hate Israel, they hate our own country, they’re calling the guards along our border concentration camp guards… they’re anti-Semitic, they’re anti-America.”

Twitter commenters were quick to point out that there appears nothing Trump can do that Graham — once a Trump critic — won’t defend.

You can see a sampling below:


Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump bellows about ‘fake polls’ after he falls behind Democrats in survey after survey

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 15, 2019

By

A new NBC poll released on Sunday is the latest to suggest danger for President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, suggesting that he would trail in a hypothetical matchup with several of the top Democratic contenders, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

None of this sat well with the President, who, on Monday morning, accused major news outlets of conspiring to create fake "suppression polls" discouraging his supporters from turning out:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Michael Flynn turned combative after Mueller report release — and now his plea deal may implode: report

Published

7 mins ago

on

July 15, 2019

By

According to a report at the Daily Beast, former Donald Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn has grown increasingly uncooperative and hostile in his dealings with federal investigators and maybe putting a plea deal he agreed to in jeopardy.

The report states that Flynn's truculent attitude toward his prosecution over ramped up right after the Mueller report was released.

"Flynn cut a deal with the special counsel’s office in December 2017 on charges that he lied to the FBI about his conversations with the former Russian ambassador to the U.S," the Beast reports. "To date, he remains the most senior member of the Trump orbit to have flipped on his former boss. In a sentencing memo, prosecutors praised Flynn’s cooperation with the government as 'particularly valuable' both because of his seniority in the Trump campaign and because his early decision to cooperate likely influenced other witnesses in the case to do the same."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Epstein mansion raid uncovers a mysterious foreign passport that lists his residence as Saudi Arabia

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 15, 2019

By

Jeffrey Epstein had a phony passport locked in a safe that was found during a raid on his Manhattan home, according to prosecutors.

The 66-year-old financier appeared in court Monday for a bail hearing, where prosecutors told the judge about an expired passport issued by a foreign government in the 1980s with a photo that appeared to be Epstein but under another name.

SDNY says they learned today that Epstein had in a locked safe a foreign passport issued in the 1980s, expired, with a photo that appears to be Epstein and a name that is not his. It also gives his place of residence as Saudi Arabia.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

