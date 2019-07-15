‘Gone full-on Klan’: Internet stomps Lindsey Graham for backing Trump’s racist attacks

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) tried to have it both ways on Monday while addressing Donald Trump’s racist comments about four Democratic lawmakers who the president thinks should go back where they came from, with the GOP senator chiding the president to “aim higher” then calling his targets ‘communists.

Appearing on Trump-friendly Fox News, Graham stated, “We all know that AOC [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)] and this crowd are a bunch of communists. They hate Israel, they hate our own country, they’re calling the guards along our border concentration camp guards… they’re anti-Semitic, they’re anti-America.”

Twitter commenters were quick to point out that there appears nothing Trump can do that Graham — once a Trump critic — won’t defend.

Wow! Guess you got more than a pep talk during that golf game with trump. Did he remind you that Putin has your emails too, not just the DNC's? — Sandy B (@sandy_b_good) July 15, 2019

There are no words for how despicable GOP has become. — Gordana Govic (@GGovic) July 15, 2019

Hey Lindsey. I'm a South Carolina voter, and I think YOU are anti-American. What does Lenny Blavatnik expect for all that money he gave you? — All The Winning… (@sockalexis2003) July 15, 2019

You need to resign. — PearlVCalhoun 🇨🇦✌🇺🇸 (@PearlVCalhoun2) July 15, 2019

Lindsey Graham is a modern day Joseph McCarthy, with an extra soupçon of crazy in his Smithers-like sycophancy. Like McCarthy, Graham's name, too, will go down in infamy for his dishonesty and baseless attacks in support of a mad king. — S (@Yes_Its_Me_S) July 15, 2019

Lindsay saw Don being really racist so he had to one up his game — Kevin Weaver (@kpweaver27) July 15, 2019

Jesus the hatred and fury on his face. It's terrifying. — DorotheasClosetVintage (@dorotheascloset) July 15, 2019

Wow what a surprise that Lindsay has gone full-on Klan — Anita Creamer (@AnitaCreamer) July 15, 2019

That's amazing. He's gone full scale insane. Awful to watch. — PMK (@veve4heart) July 15, 2019

Someone remind me. What does Trump have on Graham that’s making him grovel to stay out of trouble? — kalbzayn (@kalbzayn) July 15, 2019

Lindsey Graham has no spine and no soul. He will sell himself to anyone who has power. So pathetic. — DogsGoneCrazy (@3DogGoneCrazy) July 15, 2019

This kind of shameful rhetoric from #LindsayGraham is going to get these women hurt or worse. — Ali Perks (@APPerko) July 15, 2019

McCain is rolling in his grave right now — General Patton (@PattonPatriot) July 15, 2019