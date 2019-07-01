Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP lawmakers freaking out after Trump rolled over for Chinese in trade talks

Published

50 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s decision to reverse course and allow U.S. companies to supply software and components to Chinese manufacturer Huawei has  angered some Republicans who — a rare display of anger at the president — have gone public with their dismay.

According to the Washington Post, the president made the unilateral decision on Huawei after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in Osaka after receiving assurances China would purchase more US farm products.

That decision set off several GOP lawmakers, including Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) who immediately tweeted a threat at the president: “If President Trump has in fact bargained away the recent restrictions on #Huawei, then we will have to get those restrictions put back in place through legislation. And it will pass with a large veto proof majority.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) also joined in, tweeting, “We need less Huawei, not more Huawei. They want their equipment and networks to be the future of spying. It’s time to stop them in their tracks.”

The Post reports that the Commerce Department set the restrictions back in May of this year, citing national security concerns that “the Chinese telecom might help Beijing spy on U.S. networks. The decision came the same day Trump issued an executive order banning Huawei from building the next-generation U.S. 5G wireless networks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to retired Gen. Rob Spalding, who worked with the Trump administration on telecom issues prior to the Huawei ban, the reversal is a betrayal.

“Huawei is not a trade issue. It is an existential issue for democracy not just for the US, but everywhere,” he tweeted.

Appearing on Meet the Press on Sunday, Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) also bashed the president’s move, saying, “I’m very concerned about Huawei, I think they are a threat to our national security.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can see an assortment of conservative critics hammering the president’s decision by using Twitter below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr gets a surprisingly harsh dressing-down from one of his long-time colleagues

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 1, 2019

By

A former colleague blasted Attorney General William Barr for misleading the public about special counsel Robert Mueller's findings to help complete his lifetime goal of establishing a presidency with "unchecked" executive power.

Donald Ayer, who served as George H.W. Bush's deputy attorney general just before Barr took on the same role, wrote a column for The Atlantic expressing disappointment in his former colleague's tenure as attorney general under President Donald Trump.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Utter desperation’: Ex-federal prosecutor slams GOP for plotting scorched-earth assault on Mueller at hearing

Published

14 mins ago

on

July 1, 2019

By

With former special counsel Robert Mueller set to testify publicly before the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees about the findings of his investigation on Russian interference in the 2016 election, House Republicans who have spent weeks claiming that the report vindicates President Donald Trump are now reportedly plotting to derail the hearing.

According to Politico, GOP lawmakers will accuse him of anti-Trump bias, accuse him of taking part in an attempted "coup" against the president, and force him to answer questions about GOP conspiracy theories regarding FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP lawmakers freaking out after Trump rolled over for Chinese in trade talks

Published

49 mins ago

on

July 1, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's decision to reverse course and allow U.S. companies to supply software and components to Chinese manufacturer Huawei has  angered some Republicans who -- a rare display of anger at the president -- have gone public with their dismay.

According to the Washington Post, the president made the unilateral decision on Huawei after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in Osaka after receiving assurances China would purchase more US farm products.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]