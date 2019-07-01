Internet piles on Ivanka Trump for inserting herself into world events with hilarious #UnwantedIvanka memes

Internet commenters are not letting up in their ridicule of Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, over her awkward attempt to insert herself into a discussion between world leaders at the G-20, while at the same time wondering why she keeps showing up for conferences where she couldn’t possibly have anything to add.

Following the posting of the painfully uncomfortable first daughter receiving an icy glare from IMF head Christine Lagarde at a G-20 get-together in Osaka, the #UnwantedIvanka meme was born — with Twitter users photoshopping the not-camera-shy daughter of the president popping up in historical settings.

#unwantedivanka

#unwantedivanka

Despite what you may think, I have nothing against y'all. I know. I know you probably believe that. pic.twitter.com/K2M3nO5THM — Andrew Long (@andrewlong166) June 30, 2019

You want to check out the hashtag #unwantedivanka. https://t.co/HbNQQ6KqoH — Tom Vasquez (@TVasquez) June 30, 2019

had a wee go myself #unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/jqMqG9bXzG — Katie May (@bonniepirate) July 1, 2019

Just like her father, Ivanka can just see herself and not the racism all around her. #unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/goEDr92qLW — Stephen Clermont (@sjclermont) June 30, 2019

"So it's not gonna be easy. It's going to be really hard; we're gonna have to work at this everyday, but — who the hell is this woman?!"#UnwantedIvanka pic.twitter.com/V6e2SBvwef — Candy Kirby (@candykirby) July 1, 2019

The #unwantedivanka meme is what Twitter is here for 😂 https://t.co/lKcj9kSNVm — Julia Graf 🌸 (@hellojuliagraf) June 30, 2019

Not exactly the spirit of the game, but I've wanted to do this for a long time. #unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/yKywfkxlQC — Cheryl Graham (@FreeTransform) July 1, 2019

I think I found #unwantedivanka in the Bayeux Tapestry pic.twitter.com/yYNrX1KCNS — Craig Garbutt (@base615) July 1, 2019

#unwantedivanka About to mess up the bromance at the end of Casablanca. pic.twitter.com/wPupQUs3je — DrKraz (@ProfessorKraz) July 1, 2019