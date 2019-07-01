Internet piles on Ivanka Trump for inserting herself into world events with hilarious #UnwantedIvanka memes
Internet commenters are not letting up in their ridicule of Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, over her awkward attempt to insert herself into a discussion between world leaders at the G-20, while at the same time wondering why she keeps showing up for conferences where she couldn’t possibly have anything to add.
Following the posting of the painfully uncomfortable first daughter receiving an icy glare from IMF head Christine Lagarde at a G-20 get-together in Osaka, the #UnwantedIvanka meme was born — with Twitter users photoshopping the not-camera-shy daughter of the president popping up in historical settings.
Enjoy below:
All The Presidents Men #UnwantedIvanka pic.twitter.com/Zc8gumWW68
— badhatharry 🎩 (@brewmasterbones) June 30, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
That time #unwantedivanka mistook "Hair Peace" for a sale on hair pieces for her father. @IvankaTrump @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/EB5OIE2nZ7
— C.C. Smith (@REALmissSMITH) July 1, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
#unwantedivanka
Despite what you may think, I have nothing against y'all.
I know. I know you probably believe that. pic.twitter.com/K2M3nO5THMADVERTISEMENT
— Andrew Long (@andrewlong166) June 30, 2019
I Came, I Saw, I Conquered.#UnwantedIvanka pic.twitter.com/3FojGZ9Q4GADVERTISEMENT
— Science-Based afKiff (@afkiff) July 1, 2019
You want to check out the hashtag #unwantedivanka. https://t.co/HbNQQ6KqoHADVERTISEMENT
— Tom Vasquez (@TVasquez) June 30, 2019
had a wee go myself #unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/jqMqG9bXzGADVERTISEMENT
— Katie May (@bonniepirate) July 1, 2019
My favorite #unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/hJwhI5hmrJADVERTISEMENT
— mr.rolwes (@MrRolwes) July 1, 2019
Just like her father, Ivanka can just see herself and not the racism all around her. #unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/goEDr92qLWADVERTISEMENT
— Stephen Clermont (@sjclermont) June 30, 2019
"So it's not gonna be easy. It's going to be really hard; we're gonna have to work at this everyday, but — who the hell is this woman?!"#UnwantedIvanka pic.twitter.com/V6e2SBvwefADVERTISEMENT
— Candy Kirby (@candykirby) July 1, 2019
"This whole ecosystem is very male-dominated, so…"#unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/qyh4TeZ2VVADVERTISEMENT
— Marjojo (@Marjojokin) July 1, 2019
“My battery is low and it’s getting dark.” #unwantedIvanka pic.twitter.com/251lpKDq5r
— BLGee (@BeeElleGee) July 1, 2019
Oh man, this is fun. #unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/layoefhyHj
— Cheryl Graham (@FreeTransform) July 1, 2019
The #unwantedivanka meme is what Twitter is here for 😂 https://t.co/lKcj9kSNVm
— Julia Graf 🌸 (@hellojuliagraf) June 30, 2019
Not exactly the spirit of the game, but I've wanted to do this for a long time. #unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/yKywfkxlQC
— Cheryl Graham (@FreeTransform) July 1, 2019
I think I found #unwantedivanka in the Bayeux Tapestry pic.twitter.com/yYNrX1KCNS
— Craig Garbutt (@base615) July 1, 2019
#unwantedivanka Buckingham Gothic pic.twitter.com/fr6sH9p3xS
— Joseph Finneran (@JF_DC) July 1, 2019
#unwantedivanka About to mess up the bromance at the end of Casablanca. pic.twitter.com/wPupQUs3je
— DrKraz (@ProfessorKraz) July 1, 2019
#unwantedivanka thanks to Charlie Ziskin for this one pic.twitter.com/TmUBnMCQHU
— Sterling Archers Mom (@terrastomp) July 1, 2019