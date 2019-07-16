‘It would be funny if it weren’t so tragic’: Nicolle Wallace recalls the Republicans who once denounced Trump’s racism

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Tuesday let loose on the Republican Party for refusing to stand up against President Donald Trump’s racism.

Following President Donald Trump’s racist attacks on four young women of color in Congress, the House of Representatives is debating a resolution to condemn the commander-in-chief’s racism.

Not a single Republican voted to allow debate on the anti-racism resolution.

“The nation is waiting to see if Republicans — or even a single Republican — will come out against racism today,” Wallace reported.

“It’s not hard — or should not be hard — to lend your name or vote to a resolution that says immigrants make America stronger, that America still welcomes those who seek refuge from violence in their home countries and that Donald Trump’s racist attacks on four female Congress members deserve universal condemnation,” she explained. “That vote, scheduled for just a few hours from now, does not at this moment have any public support from elected Republicans.”

Wallace, who was a top Republican strategist prior to her career in journalism, illustrated much the GOP had changed by playing clips of four current lawmakers who once had the integrity to condemn Trump’s racism.

“He’s a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said in December of 2015.

“Look, of course, it’s inappropriate to be attacking a federal judge’s race or ethnicity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said in June of 2016.

“Quite frankly, I’m very disturbed by the way he keeps referring to this judge, an American born in Indiana, who he continues to raise issues about and I hope he’ll stop doing that,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said in June of 2016.

“I think a good place to start would be to apologize for the various totally inappropriate things he said over the last couple of weeks,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said in June of 2016.

“It would be funny if it wasn’t so tragic — that was three short years ago when the Republicans were still offended by racist attacks from this president,” Wallace noted.

Watch: