Jeffrey Epstein photographed partying with future Trump cabinet secretaries after release from jail

Jeffrey Epstein was photographed nearly a decade ago, just after his release from jail, partying with two future Trump cabinet secretaries and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani.

The well-connected financier attended a 2010 dinner party hosted by David and Julia Koch after a screening of “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps” that was attended by Giuliani, Steve Mnuchin and Wilbur Ross, among others, reported The Daily Mail.

Epstein had been released two months earlier from jail in Florida after pleading guilty to state charges of procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and felony solicitation of prostitution.

That non-prosecution agreement, which was widely criticized at the time as too lenient, was reached with future Trump labor secretary Alex Acosta.

Epstein, now 66, was arrested earlier this month on sex trafficking charges after the Miami Herald published a series of investigative reports about the plea agreement, which also led to Acosta’s resignation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wall Street Journal published an article about the dinner party a few days later and noted that Giuliani and Epstein had walked out of the theater around the same time, and quoted one observer noting the “beautifully done meeting of the prosecutor and the felon.”

Designers Tory Burch and Tamara Mellon, billionaires Henry Kravis and Steve Schwarzman and publicist Peggy Siegal also attended the event.

Epstein’s friendship with President Donald Trump, as well as former president Bill Clinton, has also come under renewed scrutiny following his recent arrest.