Trump will support people of color — ‘as long as they’re in Sweden’: CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin

On Thursday, during a CNN panel discussing President Donald Trump accidentally speaking in front of a fake seal of office with a Russian eagle, golf clubs, and an insignia that said “45 is a puppet” in Spanish, CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin hit on a sardonic observation.

“I mean, I confess that I find it funny. It speaks very ill of me, but I find it funny,” said Toobin. “I find it interesting that the president is taking a firm stand in support of African-Americans — as long as they’re in Sweden. So, you know, progress is being made here.”

Toobin is referring to Trump’s efforts to bring home A$AP Rocky, an American recording artist who is being charged with assault by the Swedish government in connection with a street brawl. Rocky says he was acting in self-defense. At one point, Trump even offered to guarantee bail.

Trump has logged an abysmal record on civil rights as president, massively expanding the power of the deportation state, endorsing state laws that attack voting rights, trying to weaponize the 2020 Census to sabotage representation in nonwhite communities, and frequently turning the news cycle upside down with racist tweets and remarks.

