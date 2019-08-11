A debate about mental fitness probably isn’t the best idea for Trump: Conservative columnist

Conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot cautioned President Donald Trump about starting a debate on “mental fitness” for the presidency.

In a Sunday column, Boot joked about the numerous times Trump seems to attack others for the problems he exhibits. Meanwhile, the president brags about being a “very stable genius” with a “very, very large brain.”

“Joe Biden just said, ‘We believe in facts, not truth.’ Does anybody really believe he is mentally fit to be president? We are ‘playing’ in a very big and complicated world. Joe doesn’t have a clue!” Trump tweeted this weekend.

“Is this really the debate that Trump wants to have?” asked Boot. He noted that it’s clear that Trump doesn’t have a “clue” about what’s happening around the world. Meanwhile, Biden, along with other Democratic candidates who’ve been in office or read a newspaper.

“His own utterances of the past few days have confirmed what everyone who hasn’t joined his cult already knows: He is both unfit to be president and utterly clueless,” Boot wrote.

Just hours before launching into Biden, Trump was promoting a conspiracy theory that Bill and Hillary Clinton were responsible for the death of Jeffrey Epstein, who recruited young women at Mar-a-Lago and was seen on video at least once partying with Trump.

Epstein, however, died while under the purview of the federal Bureau of Prisons, which reports to Attorney General Bill Barr. If it was a Clinton conspiracy, that means someone who works for Barr and for Trump was in on it.

This isn’t the first conspiracy theory that Trump has fallen prey to, either. He launched his political career by claiming former President Barack Obama wasn’t a real citizen. He then confessed that he believed a Ted Cruz (R-TX) conspiracy theory that the Texas senator’s father killed former President John F. Kennedy. That conspiracy theory never made its way to the critically acclaimed Oliver Stone film, “JFK.” Then there’s the conspiracy theory that 3 million undocumented immigrants voted for Hillary Clinton, which is why Trump lost the popular vote in 2016. Even his own committee couldn’t find any evidence of it.

“Imagine what Trump would say about Biden’s mental fitness if the former vice president were promoting bonkers conspiracy theories like these?” Boot wrote. “Or if he were saying half the things that Trump said at two Hamptons fundraisers Friday? According to the New York Post, owned by Trump’s confidant Rupert Murdoch, the president ‘made fun of US allies South Korea, Japan, and the European Union — mimicking Japanese and Korean accents — and talked about his love of dictators Kim Jong Un and the current ruler of Saudi Arabia.’ Trump was particularly effusive about Kim, reportedly saying, ‘I just got a beautiful letter from him this week. We are friends. People say he only smiles when he sees me.'”

Boot called it outright “pathological.” Those conspiracies are just the tip of the Trump iceberg Boot recalled. While Biden might be known for his gaffes, even Biden joked that at least Americans know he won’t lie to them, because he’d accidentally tell them the truth.

But even those notorious Biden moments don’t come close to “anything half as batty as what Trump has said just in the past few days.”

“If we are judging presidential candidates on their mental fitness, Trump will be told by the voters: You’re fired! In fact, if Republicans were not in the tank, we would not have to wait until November 2020 to get rid of him. For the safety of the country and the world, Trump should be removed immediately by impeachment or the 25th Amendment,” Boot closed.

Read the full column at the Washington Post.