‘Alarming gibberish’: Trump mocked for raging impotently against Fed chair and China

President Donald Trump attacked his own Federal Reserve chairman as an “enemy” of the United States amid his escalating trade war with China — and other social media users were flabbergasted.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell refused to budge on interest rates, despite heavy pressure by the president in the face of a looming recession, and China retaliated against the tariffs Trump imposed with a new round of their own.

Trump lashed out at Powell, whose name he misspelled, and compared him unfavorably to Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Other Twitter users were alarmed by the spectacle.

alarming gibberish from the president https://t.co/qaqQDhi6E4 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) August 23, 2019

You are the enemy. — BlockedBy45 (@45BlockedMe) August 23, 2019

Easy question. Trump is the biggest enemy of the United States. — Louis Horvath (@LouisHorvath7) August 23, 2019

Threats against an American citizen, inciting violence, using a position of power to cause harm. This sounds like the makings of an arrest warrant. It also doesn't help to call a major superpower leader an "enemy." That won't help the trade negotiations either. — Joe Bean (@24sales2U) August 23, 2019

Why not cause an international incident and domestic one in one tweet? — Schooley (@Rschooley) August 23, 2019

I thought Xi was your “great friend”. Now he is an enemy? The Fed. is concerned with the overall economy & banking NOT your political chances in 2020. — Susan (@SusanPaRN321) August 23, 2019

I have a strange feeling #DonaldTrump doesn’t know what he’s doing. 😳 #TrumpRecession — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) August 23, 2019