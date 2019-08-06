Fox & Friends hosts cry bitter tears over Obama’s statement on El Paso and Dayton shootings

Former President Barack Obama implicitly called out his successor’s racism following a pair of mass shootings, and the hosts of “Fox & Friends” howled in protest.

A gunman who killed 21 shoppers at a Walmart store in El Paso echoed President Donald Trump’s hateful language about Latino immigrants, and Obama issued a statement linking the president to white nationalist violence.

“We should soundly reject language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments,” Obama said, “leaders who demonize those who don’t look like us, or suggest that other people, including immigrants, threaten our way of life, or refer to other people as sub-human, or imply that America belongs to just one certain type of people.”

The hosts of Trump’s favorite TV show cried foul.

“I guess he’s talking about President Trump,” said co-host Brian Kilmeade.

“You think?” joked co-host Steve Doocy.

Kilmeade was just getting started.

“I’m just wondering, did George Bush ever condemn President Obama after Sandy Hook?” he said. “Did President Bush ever come at — he had 32 mass shootings of four or more during his reign. Nobody has said President Obama is out of control, 17 so far President Trump way too high. I have news for you — mass shootings were happening before President Trump ever thought about running for president of the United States.”

The president approvingly quoted the segment at length about a half hour later in a pair of tweets.

Brian Kilmeade complains about Barack Obama’s statement about the Dayton and El Paso shootings: “Did George Bush ever condemn President Obama after Sandy Hook?” pic.twitter.com/oRJzhhFepK — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 6, 2019