Trump eagerly laps up Fox News response to Obama’s statement on latest mass shootings

Published

1 min ago

on

The hosts of “Fox & Friends” cried foul over former President Barack Obama’s statement on the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton — and their most famous viewer lapped it up.

The former president implicitly linked President Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric to the El Paso shooting, which was committed by a gunman who used similar language to attack immigrants, and the Fox News hosts bitterly complained.

Then, about a half hour later, Trump approvingly quoted their complaints in a pair of tweets.

The great Texodus of 2020: How Republican retirements can finally change gun laws

Published

49 mins ago

on

August 6, 2019

By

Seven House Republicans have announced plans to retire in the last two weeks. Four are from Texas and their departures may be enough to turn the once Republican stronghold from red to purplish  — and drastically change the long-stalled gun debate in America.

What was once a reliably Republican state has been steadily trending away from the Grand Old Party in recent years. Republicans lost more than a dozen state legislative seats in Texas in the 2018 midterms when former congressman and now Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke gave GOP Sen. Ted Cruz the challenge of his political career, including 12 House seats and two Senate seats. Democrats now have a shot at finally breaking the GOP trifecta, which would be huge for federal redistricting state-level policy on issues like gun control.

This paragraph from before Trump’s election now looks ominously prescient about his ability to inspire violence

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 6, 2019

By

With just days left before the 2016 election and with Donald Trump projected to have a 33 percent chance of winning the presidency, Lawfare writers Quinta Jurecic and Ben Wittes published a paragraph that now looks disturbingly prescient about the movement of Trumpism:

There's a simple measure for whether our basic theory here is, in a general sense, right: If it is, we will see a significant spike in white supremacist violence over the next few years. The Trump campaign has provided a baseline undemocratic ideation to hundreds of millions of people and also provided a platform through which extremists, both violent and non-violent, can recruit and cultivate. If our collective understanding of the process of violent radicalization is correct, the result will be blood.

Trump supporter Sean Hannity calls for massive police state as a right-wing alternative to gun control

Published

8 hours ago

on

August 5, 2019

By

Fox News personality called Sean Hannity on Monday called for an armed occupation of every school and mall in America.

The right-wing host has been known to advise President Donald Trump and the White House on policy.

"Let's stop school shootings, we'll start there," Hannity said. "Let's stop mall shootings, let's start there."

"I'd like to see the perimeter of every school in America surrounded, secured by retired police ... military and I want guys to donate fifteen hours," Hannity explained.

"I think we could cover every school, every hour -- add a metal detector and I think we're going to have better schools,"

