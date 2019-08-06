Trump eagerly laps up Fox News response to Obama’s statement on latest mass shootings

The hosts of “Fox & Friends” cried foul over former President Barack Obama’s statement on the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton — and their most famous viewer lapped it up.

The former president implicitly linked President Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric to the El Paso shooting, which was committed by a gunman who used similar language to attack immigrants, and the Fox News hosts bitterly complained.

Then, about a half hour later, Trump approvingly quoted their complaints in a pair of tweets.

“Did George Bush ever condemn President Obama after Sandy Hook. President Obama had 32 mass shootings during his reign. Not many people said Obama is out of Control. Mass shootings were happening before the President even thought about running for Pres.” @kilmeade @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2019

“It’s political season and the election is around the corner. They want to continue to push that racist narrative.” @ainsleyearhardt @foxandfriends And I am the least racist person. Black, Hispanic and Asian Unemployment is the lowest (BEST) in the history of the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2019