Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox & Friends hosts reassure Trump that bad economic reports are ‘deliberate’ attempts to hurt him

Published

2 hours ago

on

The hosts of “Fox & Friends” reassured their viewers — including President Donald Trump — that any forecasts of a looming recession are deliberate attempts to tank the economy and hurt the president’s re-election chances.

Trump reportedly rejects less-than-rosy economic assessments as attempts by the media and his political opponents to manipulate data and make him look bad, and the hosts of his favorite morning news program agreed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s so obvious what they are doing,” said co-host Ainsley Earhardt. They do not want him to win again and they don’t like that the economy is doing well, apparently.”

Fox Business Network contributor Charles Payne suggested that discussing the possibility of an economic downturn would become a self-fulfilling prophesy.

“The CEO of Bank of America said it best, Brian Moynihan said that the only fear of recession we have is the fear of recession,” Payne said. “In other words, the only thing that can happen in this country right now that can derail this economic juggernaut, is if everyone believes it’s going to be derailed.”

“I hate to say it,” he added, “but to a degree the media almost did that in December, and I think some people do it deliberately. Listen, there’s no economic data out there that suggests we are on the cusp of a recession.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Co-host Steve Doocy pointed out that analysts were concerned about the inversion of the U.S. Treasury yield curve, which has flipped ahead of each of the last official recessions over the past 50 years, but Payne pooh-poohed those concerns.

“Guess what we saw last week?” Payne said. “Retail sales soar, absolutely soared significantly better than anyone participated. We saw an earnings report from Walmart that was absolutely remarkable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Here’s why Walmart is a great proxy,” he said. “Not because they did almost $131 billion in sales in three months, but because every American goes there. One-third of the shoppers have households $100,000 income. People used to think, Walmart, lower end — no. that’s Americana.”

Doocy pointed out that Walmart was the top grocery store in the U.S., as well, and Payne again accused Trump’s critics of deliberately trying to harm the economy.

“Bottom line is, it seems to be a deliberate attempt by many people to make this economy go into recession,” Payne said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

China lashes Taiwan over offer to Hong Kong protesters

Published

11 mins ago

on

August 19, 2019

By

China slammed Taiwan Monday for offering asylum to Hong Kong people facing prosecution for involvement in anti-government protests, telling the island's leaders to "stop meddling" in the territory's affairs.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen voiced support last month for granting asylum to some Hong Kong protesters, with the semi-autonomous financial hub in the midst of an unprecedented political crisis.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Chinese cabinet's Taiwan Affairs Office, warned Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party to "stop undermining the rule of law in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs, and stop indulging criminals in any way".

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ‘puppet master’ Stephen Miller: 21 things you need to know

Published

15 mins ago

on

August 19, 2019

By

Even among the right-wing ideologues doing the actual presidenting in this administration, Stephen Miller stands out for the copious amounts of Kool-Aid he mainlines. Speaking to the New York Times, a Trump team colleague described Miller as “fiercely loyal” to the president, “a true believer in every sense of the word.” Though he joined the campaign in its early days, penning many of the apocalyptic speeches that won fear-drunk Republican hearts and minds, Miller recently got a lot more visibility after a string of television appearances in defense of the Muslim ban. At each stop, Miller showed a flair for the dramatic: he lied, he dodged, he put on his best tyrant’s voice and proclaimed the executive branch above the law. It seemed contrived and forced, like a politically precocious, weasley teenager’s idea of how to command a crowd. According to those who know Miller’s history, that’s not so far off the mark.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Watch: Trump bluntly busted by FEC chair for pushing phony voter fraud accusations

Published

20 mins ago

on

August 19, 2019

By

Appearing on CNN on Monday morning, the head of the Federal Election Commission had harsh words for President Donald Trump for continuing to push election fraud accusations, saying their investigation found absolutely no evidence to back up the president's claims.

Speaking with host John Berman, Ellen Weintraub, a Democrat who had been nominated in President George W. Bush's administration, got right to the point.

"Facts matter," Weintraub said of the president's accusations that he continues to repeat at his rallies. "And people of America need to be able to believe what their leaders tell them. It is damaging to our democracy to spread information that as you yourself just described as baseless."

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
LEARN MORE
close-image