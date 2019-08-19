Fox & Friends hosts reassure Trump that bad economic reports are ‘deliberate’ attempts to hurt him
The hosts of “Fox & Friends” reassured their viewers — including President Donald Trump — that any forecasts of a looming recession are deliberate attempts to tank the economy and hurt the president’s re-election chances.
Trump reportedly rejects less-than-rosy economic assessments as attempts by the media and his political opponents to manipulate data and make him look bad, and the hosts of his favorite morning news program agreed.
“It’s so obvious what they are doing,” said co-host Ainsley Earhardt. They do not want him to win again and they don’t like that the economy is doing well, apparently.”
Fox Business Network contributor Charles Payne suggested that discussing the possibility of an economic downturn would become a self-fulfilling prophesy.
“The CEO of Bank of America said it best, Brian Moynihan said that the only fear of recession we have is the fear of recession,” Payne said. “In other words, the only thing that can happen in this country right now that can derail this economic juggernaut, is if everyone believes it’s going to be derailed.”
“I hate to say it,” he added, “but to a degree the media almost did that in December, and I think some people do it deliberately. Listen, there’s no economic data out there that suggests we are on the cusp of a recession.”
Co-host Steve Doocy pointed out that analysts were concerned about the inversion of the U.S. Treasury yield curve, which has flipped ahead of each of the last official recessions over the past 50 years, but Payne pooh-poohed those concerns.
“Guess what we saw last week?” Payne said. “Retail sales soar, absolutely soared significantly better than anyone participated. We saw an earnings report from Walmart that was absolutely remarkable.”
“Here’s why Walmart is a great proxy,” he said. “Not because they did almost $131 billion in sales in three months, but because every American goes there. One-third of the shoppers have households $100,000 income. People used to think, Walmart, lower end — no. that’s Americana.”
Doocy pointed out that Walmart was the top grocery store in the U.S., as well, and Payne again accused Trump’s critics of deliberately trying to harm the economy.
“Bottom line is, it seems to be a deliberate attempt by many people to make this economy go into recession,” Payne said.
Fox & Friends calls recession indicators a media conspiracy to stop Trump's re-election: "It's so obvious what they're doing! They do not want him to win again and they don't like that the economy is doing well, apparently." pic.twitter.com/hil18dgaGh
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 19, 2019
China lashes Taiwan over offer to Hong Kong protesters
China slammed Taiwan Monday for offering asylum to Hong Kong people facing prosecution for involvement in anti-government protests, telling the island's leaders to "stop meddling" in the territory's affairs.
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen voiced support last month for granting asylum to some Hong Kong protesters, with the semi-autonomous financial hub in the midst of an unprecedented political crisis.
Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Chinese cabinet's Taiwan Affairs Office, warned Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party to "stop undermining the rule of law in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs, and stop indulging criminals in any way".
Breaking Banner
Trump ‘puppet master’ Stephen Miller: 21 things you need to know
Even among the right-wing ideologues doing the actual presidenting in this administration, Stephen Miller stands out for the copious amounts of Kool-Aid he mainlines. Speaking to the New York Times, a Trump team colleague described Miller as “fiercely loyal” to the president, “a true believer in every sense of the word.” Though he joined the campaign in its early days, penning many of the apocalyptic speeches that won fear-drunk Republican hearts and minds, Miller recently got a lot more visibility after a string of television appearances in defense of the Muslim ban. At each stop, Miller showed a flair for the dramatic: he lied, he dodged, he put on his best tyrant’s voice and proclaimed the executive branch above the law. It seemed contrived and forced, like a politically precocious, weasley teenager’s idea of how to command a crowd. According to those who know Miller’s history, that’s not so far off the mark.
Breaking Banner
Watch: Trump bluntly busted by FEC chair for pushing phony voter fraud accusations
Appearing on CNN on Monday morning, the head of the Federal Election Commission had harsh words for President Donald Trump for continuing to push election fraud accusations, saying their investigation found absolutely no evidence to back up the president's claims.
Speaking with host John Berman, Ellen Weintraub, a Democrat who had been nominated in President George W. Bush's administration, got right to the point.
"Facts matter," Weintraub said of the president's accusations that he continues to repeat at his rallies. "And people of America need to be able to believe what their leaders tell them. It is damaging to our democracy to spread information that as you yourself just described as baseless."